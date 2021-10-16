Top 5 items that changed Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game, and players can create whatever they desire using blocks and items. Updates for the game are exciting as they bring a lot of new blocks, items, and game-changing features.

Throughout the years, a few items added to Minecraft have affected every player's game style and made surviving or performing a few tasks more manageable.

Minecraft isn't the same without these five items

5) Minecraft with Hopper

A collection system made using a minecart with hopper (Image via Minecraft)

Using a minecart with a hopper, gamers can create collection systems compatible with various automatic farm designs. A hopper minecart will suck in items in its range and deposit them in hoppers placed underneath its rail. It pulls items a lot faster than regular minecarts.

4) Shulker Shell

A shulker shell (Image via Minecraft)

Shulker shells are items dropped by shulkers. Using two shulker shells and a chest, users can craft a unique storage block called a shulker box.

When an item is stored in it, the shulker box will retain it even if players break the box and carry it in their inventory.

3) Netherite ingot

A Netherite ingot in the game (Image via Minecraft)

The diamond had been the best resource for crafting tools, armor, and weapons for a long time. However, with the 1.16 update, a new resource called Netherite was introduced, which was even better than diamonds in all aspects.

To upgrade their diamond gear, players need Netherite ingots, crafted using gold ingots and netherite scraps obtained by smelting ancient debris.

2) Totem of Undying

A Totem of Undying (Image via Minecraft)

Added in the first part of the exploration update, the Totem of Undying is an item that will resurrect players when they die. To use it, they need to hold it in either hand.

Evokers are the only source of Totems of Undying. When killed, they will always drop one of these items.

1) Elytra

Steve flying using an elytra (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers could only dream of flying in survival mode until the 1.9 combat update. This patch added a fantastic new item called the elytra.

When equipped, users could glide from high places using it. They can even fly using it when combined with firework rockets.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

