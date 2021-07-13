Top 5 medieval texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft has various pretty blocks with unique textures that can be obtained and used by Minecrafters to build elegant structures using their creativity. For players that want to change things up a bit, custom texture packs are available on the internet.

These texture packs do not change how the game works but only affect how most of it looks. Texture packs are free to use and can be installed very easily in the game. Players often install texture packs to make their Minecraft builds look even better.

Here are five medieval texture packs that players must try in Minecraft.

Medieval texture packs to try in Minecraft

5) Battered Old Stuff

Battered old stuff is a lite resource pack that increases the detail level in each block while keeping it clean. The dark tones of this resource pack bring strong vibes of the 60s, making it a must-try texture pack for Minecrafters.

4) Feudalist

Feudalist is a dark-themed resource pack that came out in 2021 and is still a work in progress. In future updates, this texture pack will support up to 128x128 resolutions as well.

This is one of the best packs for players looking for high detail levels and good resolution texture packs that run well on their computers.

3) Winthor Medieval

This is a well-known texture pack that also changes how most items look in the hand and inventory along with the block textures. Most of the GUI has been altered to remind the player of ancient times. Players should try this texture pack for roleplaying old times in Minecraft.

2) MeineKraft

Players that want to represent their middle-aged castle build must try MeineKraft as it keeps the blocks bright and vibrant instead of making them dark like other texture packs.

1) John Smith Legacy

This is one of the most famous texture packs with 3D models. The John Smith Legacy is an excellent pack that revamps almost everything except the trees, including how the inventory looks. Even dull blocks like cobblestone look stunning, making it ideal for medieval build lovers.

