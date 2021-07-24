Top 5 Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15 streamers to watch on July 24th, 2021

The much-awaited MCC July is finally happening. Today is a glorious day to see many popular streamers compete against each other in the prestigious Minecraft Championship.

Minecraft Championship is a competition held by Noxcrew for Minecraft creators to battle it out against each other. The participants select the mini-game they would like to play. After a series of eight games, the top two teams compete against each other to declare the tournament's winner.

MC Championship July, the 15th canon event, will happen on July 24th, 2021. Many popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers are taking part this time, such as Dream, Ranboo, TapL, Grian, and more. Here are some of the streamers players should look out for in MCC July 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15 streamers to watch

5) WilburSoot

Along with his beautiful voice, WilburSoot is also famous for his Minecraft streams. He is a regular member of MCCs and has been participating ever since the first MCC was held on November 17th, 2019.

In MCC 15, WilburSoot is part of Pink Parrots with his friends Tubbo, Ranboo, and TapL.

4) CaptainSparklez

CaptainSparklez, one of the oldest and most well known Minecraft content creators, is also participating in MC Championship 15. He has been competing for the winning title ever since the MCC 1. Sadly, he hasn't won a single time.

Maybe this time, CaptainSparklez will emerge victorious along with his Yellow Yaks teammates Seapeekay, JackManifoldTV and Punz.

3) TommyInnit

Who can forget the Internet's hilarious man-child, TommyInnit. He has consistently appeared in all MC Championships after the first one. This time, TommyInnit is participating as a member of the Green Guardians along with his friends ConnorEatsPants, Fundy and Ph1LzA.

2) Ranboo

Ranboo is one of four new players participating for the first time in the Minecraft Championship. Earlier, there was a joke going around about Ranboo being banned from MCC. However, that wasn't the case, and Ranboo is finally participating in the tournament.

1) Dream

The phenomenal and controversial Minecraft streamer Dream is participating in MC Championship 2021. He is mainly famous for his manhunt videos and speedrun controversy. Dream fans know how skilled he is when it comes to parkour.

At MCC, many games require parkour skills. So far, he has won only one MCC. This time, Dream is participating as a member of Red Rabbit along with Michaelmcchill, Quackity and Sapnap.

Edited by Gautham Balaji