Minecraft Championship 15 (MCC) full schedule, teams, opening date, and more

Minecraft Championship 15 (MCC 15) is taking place tomorrow, and the entirety of the Minecraft community seems to be eagerly awaiting. With Minecraft Championships Season 2 having commenced not long ago with Minecraft Championship 14, fans are eager to see their favorite players come back to compete in this amazing, monthly championship.

With the event being just around the corner, finding the correct details in terms of time, teams, what games there will be and how to watch is vitally important. So, listed down below is absolutely everything viewers need to know about Minecraft Championship 15!

What time is Minecraft Championship 15?

Minecraft Championship 15 will take place tomorrow, July 24th, at 8pm BST. For viewers outside of BST, here are some other timezones:

8pm BST is 3pm ET

8pm BST is 2pm CT

8pm BST is 1pm MT

8pm BST is 12pm PT

8pm BST is 11am GMT

Minecraft Championship is usually streamed by many different competitors in the MCC. For readers wanting to know who to watch and where to watch them, they can find that information here.

Whats new in Minecraft Championship 15?

Just this morning, an update for MCC 15 was released by Noxcrew. They have quite a few additional updates to this MCC, of which include:

New culinary Areas in the hub, where players can obtain custom food items

In the hub, there will be an area for a dance party

Map changes to Survival Games, Battle Box and more

There is also a new major change, and it is that Sands of Time will be returning to this MCC. Meaning, instead of 8 challenges, there will now be 9. For those who are not aware, Sands of Time is known as a PVE game in MCC.

In Sands of Time, the teams will enter their own dungeons and compete against the clock to collect as much hidden gold as they can. Players can die in this challenge, and if the team would like to bring them back, they must sacrifice their collected resources to do so.

Players are able to bank with a Sphinx, but it comes with a 20% fee. They are able to leave with all of their gold if they don't want to bank it, however, upon leaving, they cannot return to the game.

While most of the updates to MCC 15 are for more quality-of-life purposes, Sands of Time's return to MCC is amazing, and many of the content creators participating in MCC have already voiced their excitement.

Full List of Games in MCC 15

Per usual MCC standards, players will begin in the hub and can mess around until the time comes to go into the Decision Dome. In the Decision Dome, players are able to vote for whichever game they would like to play.

Coin multipliers increase throughout the championship, meaning that the later a game is played, the more it is worth.

With Sands of Time being added back into the MCC, there are now 9 games that are to be placed in the championship. These are: Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Build Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, To Get to the Other Side (and Whack a Fan), Sands of Time, Sky Battle and Survival Games.

Once all 9 games are played, players will go to the Dodgebolt arena, where the top 2 teams will compete against one another to determine the real MCC winners.

Who will be in MCC 15?

Similar to the previous MCC editions, there will be 10 teams participating tomorrow. Listed below are the names and participants for each team. There have also been some updates, specifically to Aqua Axolotls, so fans need to keep an eye out for that.

🚨 Team update! 🚨@sylveemhm will be stepping in for CaptainPuffy on team Aqua Axolotls this weekend 👑 pic.twitter.com/OJicU3xJQX — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 22, 2021

👑 Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@renthedog @InTheLittleWood @falsesymmetry Illumina



Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 24th at 8pm BST! pic.twitter.com/8MYmjXzBTH — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 13, 2021

