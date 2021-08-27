Top 5 Minecraft Easter eggs you probably didn't know

To keep their fans entertained, the developers of Minecraft have introduced a lot of Easter eggs over the years. For those unaware, Easter eggs are hidden features in the game that can be accessed directly or by performing specific tasks.

The most common Easter eggs were added to the game on April Fools' Day and Halloween. However, there are many other Easter eggs that casual players are unaware of.

Minecraft Easter eggs that players probably had no idea about

5) Who set up the TNT?

Minecraft crash report that says "I blame Dinnerbone." (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is one of the most stable sandbox games that is available cross-platform. Even though it runs so smoothly on all devices, sometimes the game may crash. The developers have added many different amusing comments, like "I blame Dinnerbone", "Uh... Did I do that?" and "Who set up the TNT?", which appear at the top of the crash reports.

4) Age of Empires reference

One of the coolest evoker features is an Easter egg, which references the Priest unit from the famous strategy game Age of Empires. When an evoker sees a blue sheep, it turns it red. While doing so, the evoker produces a strange "wololo" sound.

3) 2001: A Space Odyssey reference

A command block (Image via Minecraft)

2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the most famous space novels of all time. Minecraft has multiple references from the movie adaptation of the same. Before version 1.13, when the player used the /help command in a command block, the game showed quotes from the novel, like "Oh my god, it's full of stars!"

2) Mob in launcher

A witch in the Minecraft launcher (Image via Mojang)

A random mob appeared in the bottom right if the player hovered their mouse cursor on the green PLAY button. This incredible Easter egg was available in the launcher of Java Edition and was sadly removed in version 2.1.497x of the launcher.

1) Notch's birthday

"Happy Birthday, Notch!" splash text in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Markus Alexej Persson, also known as Notch, is the individual who created Minecraft. His birthday is on June 1, and the only splash text displayed on that day was "Happy Birthday, Notch!" Most players do not know about this Easter egg, because it was in Java Edition 1.8.5 and Notch no longer works for Mojang.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur