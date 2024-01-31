Despite cheating in Minecraft being entirely permitted and endorsed by Mojang, some players prefer to stick to tried and true traditional gameplay without using commands or the Creative Mode inventory. Be that as it may, some in-game features can be so useful at multiple points during a Survival Mode game that they can still feel a bit like cheating, even if this isn't the case.

Some aspects of Minecraft can certainly feel pretty overpowered while still falling short of Mojang's standards for cheating. These features, though they're incredibly different from each other, can give players a huge boost in their worlds without them ever needing to rely on the command console or Creative Mode.

Note: The following items have been ranked based on the author's personal opinions.

Five of the best Minecraft features that are so good they feel like cheating

5) Starting maps/bonus chests

Bonus chests and starting maps are a huge help early on (Image via Mojang)

Starting maps and bonus chests in Minecraft are toggles that can be activated during world creation and can be very useful early on in a new world. The former can give players the lay of the land. And the bonus chest offers a collection of basic resources to help fans get started. They're invaluable in the early game, especially for Minecraft beginners.

The best part of these two settings is that they're not considered cheats (at least not by Mojang) in any capacity, so they won't disable achievements on Bedrock Edition. Veteran players might not use them, but newer ones shouldn't feel shy about activating them for a playthrough.

4) The Debug screen/F3 menu

Minecraft's debug menu is used profusely among Java Edition players (Image via Mojang)

Although it's only available in Minecraft: Java Edition, the Debug menu — also known as the F3 menu — is undoubtedly one of the most-used features in the game. It provides a huge collection of information for players, including their coordinates, their current biome, their light level, and even how close they are to hearing a spooky cave sound while spelunking.

Sure, it might feel like cheating to get more information on the environment than the vanilla UI provides, but Mojang included the Debug screen for a reason. As a result, countless players use it early and often to help navigate the game world.

3) Villager trading

Villager trading is a quick way to rack up a ton of items and blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although Mojang has begun experimenting with villager trade rebalancing, a knowledgeable player who knows the items used in such trades can still employ them to collect a massive amount of quality resources and blocks. As an example, gamers can give a librarian villager an emerald for a glass block, convert the glass block into panes, and then sell the panes to a cartographer for a profit.

Several villager trades within Minecraft can still result in massive emerald yields, which, in turn, results in players having all the currency they need to purchase any blocks or items they require.

2) Reach Distance Mining

There's a certain trick in Minecraft that can expedite mining excursions (Image via Mojang)

This particular feature is an unwritten understanding among Minecraft veterans but might not be known about by newer or even intermediate players. Due to the way the game is coded, mining and breaking blocks are completed at a faster rate when the gamer is doing so at the end of their reach. This speed is further increased by mining/pickaxe enchantments as well, which can cut down on mining time heavily.

The next time a player heads underground to do a little mining, they may want to consider taking a few steps back until they're barely in range of the blocks they're breaking. It may only save a little bit of time, but time is precious in this sandbox game.

1) The Seed Generator

The Seed Generator may be one of the most overpowered features in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to in-game features that feel like cheating, it's hard not to list the Seed Generator as one of the best. Since each game world is generated based on a string of characters that determine the placement of things like terrain, structures, and more, knowing the right world seed can provide players with just about anything they want.

Regardless of whether gamers want to find easy loot, a specific biome, or structures to explore, there's a world seed out there for them. Many of the best seeds have been shared by the community, and since world seeds are virtually infinite, new ones to place in the generator are being discovered constantly.