Top 7 unwritten rules of playing Minecraft 

Minecraft is a vast game, and since it's been available for over a decade, the community has come up with a long list of commonly accepted rules of thumb. Players may not always bring them up in conversation, but veterans and newcomers must keep them in mind all the same. They're especially beneficial for new players who need a little extra assistance.

As community-based unspoken rules for Minecraft players, this isn't to say that they're mandatory or even that they're all the same. However, many fans tend to reiterate certain facts and advice when the situation calls for it. They're very much worth remembering for those hoping to improve their overall gameplay experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 unspoken rules in Minecraft you should be aware of

7) Cook food on campfires

Campfire cooking saves fuel resources in Minecraft (Image via ThirstyCactus3498/Reddit)

Although campfire blocks can't cook every food in Minecraft, they're incredibly useful from an economical perspective. Toss any raw food item on a campfire, and it'll cook to perfection in 30 seconds. While this is certainly a longer cooking time than furnaces and smokers, the benefit of cooking on a campfire is that these blocks don't require any fuel.

This is particularly helpful for players in the early game but can also be useful for fans regardless of how far they are in Survival Mode (if they don't mind the longer cooking time).

6) Build farms in 9x9 dimensions

Many fans build their crop farms on a 9x9 dimensional basis (Image via Phat_Joe_/Reddit)

Crop farms can grow in pretty versatile situations, but many players stick to the unwritten rule of using a 9x9 to grow their veggies. This is due to the fact that a single water source block can be placed with a water bucket at the center of the 9x9 farm and nourish every block in the farm at once.

Granted, this tactic can be expanded upon by placing additional 9x9 grids of crops and dispersing water proportionally. However, it's a huge help for newer fans who have trouble getting all of their crops adequately watered at the same time.

5) No sleeping in the Nether

Villagers can sleep in beds in Minecraft's Nether, but players who try are in for a nasty surprise (Image via Cavinator1/Reddit)

Minecraft beginners in the Nether have plenty to consider in the hostile dimension, but whatever they do, they'll need to do it without laying down for a rest in a bed. As many fans know well since the game's early days, attempting to sleep in the Nether will result in the bed block exploding.

While this is unfortunate, players can always use a spawn anchor block to set their spawn point in the Nether. Moreover, exploding beds do have other uses in the Nether, including destroying blocks to uncover ores like ancient debris.

4) Don't break spawners

Spawner blocks are much more useful in Minecraft intact than they are broken (Image via Mojang)

Spawner blocks can be a real thorn in players' sides. They constantly spawn a litany of hostile Minecraft mobs until their surroundings have their light level increased or they are broken. However, doing the latter isn't often a very good move due to the immense amount of use spawner blocks have for farming mobs.

A single mob spawner block can be built around to create a very effective hostile mob farm, racking up tons of experience points and items. If players don't have the resources to build a farm on a spawner quite yet, they can always light up its surroundings with light source blocks and then come back to it later.

3) Don't leave floating trees or block columns

Minecraft fans tend to get pretty annoyed with floating trees and block columns (Image via Jaxnluka/Reddit)

Though this is more of an unwritten rule for aesthetics, it's one that many players have grown to live by. By and large, fans can't stand to see partially destroyed trees floating in the air, and the same could be said for random bits of dirt, stone, or other blocks floating around.

Sure, this effect can be used for some interesting or fun Minecraft builds sometimes. Otherwise, few things drive a player nuts like seeing a half-broken tree floating on its own. It's a community-wide pet peeve so strong that it became an unwritten/unspoken rule early on in the game's lifespan.

2) The torch placement rhyme

A short rhyme can keep Minecraft fans from getting lost in their mines (Image via Mojang)

Torches are a common block in Minecraft and are particularly helpful while mining. However, many newcomers make the mistake of placing their torches wherever they'd like as they mine. This can result in players getting lost in their mines and wandering endless branches, hallways, and chambers to find their way back to the surface.

A particularly useful unwritten rule comes in the form of a rhyme: "Torch on the left, headed for depth. Torch on the right, headed for the light. Torch on the floor, it's just decor." By remembering to place torches on the left while descending, players can tell by the orientation of the torches whether they're still heading downward or are moving back toward their entrance.

1) Don't dig down

Digging straight down in Minecraft tends to end badly (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the number one rule that's followed almost universally by the Minecraft player community. Don't dig or mine straight downwards, as the process very often ends badly for the player involved. They can drop into a pit of lava, and there's a slim chance of escaping. Alternatively, they can end up falling a very long way and die from fall damage. Either way, the result isn't a good one.

Not digging down is such a unanimous, unwritten rule that it's often referenced as a meme in other gaming communities. If nothing else, this proves the point that this rule has an immense amount of staying power among the title's community.