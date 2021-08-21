Top 5 Minecraft features that need updates

Minecraft comes with a lot of features. Even veteran Minecraft players get to learn something new every now and then. With so many features, there's always room to improve something.

Mojang listens to the community a lot and works on the game based on the feedback. Fans requested the cave changes for a long time, and Mojang ended up working on new cave biomes. They will be released in the upcoming 1.18 update later this year.

Minecraft features that need to be updated

5) Taming

A tamed wolf in the game (Image via Minecraft)

A handful of animals in the game can be tamed by the players by feeding them their preferred item. Sadly, there's not much to do once the animals have been tamed. Players can feed them, and the animal may or may not follow them. Taming features need to be updated, and Mojang could also add more pet features.

4) Furniture

Chairs added to Minecraft by u/Kiko745 (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft is so much in need of new furniture that players have been using armor stands to furnish their houses. It looks fine, but it's not a proper piece of furniture. The only proper furniture that the game has right now is the beds. New furniture like chairs, tables, and even more bed variations would look great in the game.

3) Fletching table

A fletcher table found inside a village house (Image via Minecraft)

The fletching table is a block that players can craft using two flints and four planks of any type. The only use it currently has is that it can convert unemployed villagers into fletchers. Like crafting tables and smithing tables, the fletching table needs to be updated so that players can use it for something.

2) Graphics

BSL Shader used to improve the game's graphics(Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's graphics and textures have been updated very slightly over the past few years. A lot of players are already using shaders to improve the game's graphic quality. Ray tracing was introduced to the game, but it is only available on Bedrock Edition.

The amount of resources ray tracing consumes and how much it affects performance is not something everyone finds worthy. Without replacing the current textures, Mojang can add improved graphics settings as an option.

1) End dimension

Every player needs to travel to The End Dimension to finish Minecraft. Sadly, the End is a dull dimension and lacks variations since there are no unique biomes. New biomes and features would make the End a lot more fun.

This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji