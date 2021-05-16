Top 5 Minecraft lucky block mods in 2021

Minecraft mods are a fun way to make the game more enjoyable and challenging. Minecraft has one of the most active modding communities in the world and they have created amazing mods like RLCraft, Optifine, JurassiCraft, Lucky Blocks, and more.

Lucky block is one of the most fun and entertaining Minecraft mods. In this mod, players will be able to craft and find lucky blocks. However, lucky blocks are not always lucky as their name suggests. Sometimes, players can also get unlucky and receive dangerous effects.

After the release of the first lucky block mod, many modders created their own variant of lucky block mods with new crafting recipes and different unlucky and lucky loot tables. This article covers some of the best Lucky Block mods for Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft lucky block mods

It creates new structures all over the world that contain the lucky blocks. When players mine a lucky block, they will get a random outcome out of over 100 different possibilities. Players can generate loot structures, get powerful custom weapons, spawn hostile boss mobs, and more.

Image via CurseForge

Lucky Block Spiral is an addon for the 1.8 lucky block. Players have to download the original 1.8 Lucky Block to play this add-on. In Lucky Block Spiral, players can find a new type of lucky block called spiral lucky block, which adds over 200 new loot drops and around 50 modified items to the game.

Players can craft a spiral lucky block using a diamond, an emerald, a redstone, a lapis lazuli, and one lucky block.

Lucky Block Pink is an improved variant of the regular lucky blocks mod. It is available for version 1.7.9 to 1.16.5. This custom mod has new structures and items from the latest mod with over 1100 new drops. To use this mod, players will have to install the original Minecraft lucky block mod.

Image via CurseForge

This mod is another lucky block by Tmtravlr, the creator of Lucky Block Spiral. The developer had too many new ideas, which couldn't fit in the previous projects. It is a new lucky block add-on with unique loot and over 300 drops.

Image via CurseForge

This Minecraft mod is for players who are tired of the same old lucky blocks. Lucky Block OMEGA adds many new types of custom weapons, armors, items, and mobs. Players can craft an omega lucky block using four diamonds, four blue wool, and one lucky block.