Top 5 Minecraft mega builds by TrixyBlox

Oscar Osborne, better known online as TrixyBlox, is an English gaming YouTuber who plays a range of different games, but is mostly known for his builds in Minecraft. He builds amazing, massive builds in Minecraft and typically records his process of building them, and occasionally posts tutorials.

He also has created the Ultimate Survival World, which is a limited survival world created by him, with the end goal of recreating and upgrading everything in the world, and has since made a series on his YouTube channel about his journey.

For players who are curious about TrixyBlox's builds, and wondering if they are as mega as other people say they are, down below are the top 5 mega builds Trixyblox has done, all ranked by viewing popularity. There are of course many others that have not been listed in this article, so make sure to go check them out on your own.

Mega Minecraft Builds by TrixyBlox

5) Recreating WITNERFELL In Minecraft

This video is perfect for fans of Minecraft and fans of the popular Game of Thrones series, as TrixyBlox creates Winterfell from Game of Thrones. Winterfell is a capital that is located in the snowy region, and is a staple in the Game of Thrones series.

TrixyBlox begins by focusing on the landscape by leveling it out and blending it into the surrounding areas to make it look more natural. He then focuses on the wall of Winterfell, before going into the middle, where he creates the castle, stables, outside buildings, and the forest inside.

In the end, viewers are met with what appears to be an exact replica of Winterfell, and is just as beautiful as it is in the show.

This video has 1.5 million views and 44k likes.

4) Recreating The Planet TITAN In Minecraft

In this video, TrixyBlox does something almost unthinkable - he recreates the planet Titan from Avengers Infinity War. Creating an entire planet in Minecraft is a large feat, but TrixyBlox appears to be doing it with little to no issues.

He begins by focusing on the terrain, which is rather rocky and plain. He then focuses on the spaceships that are dotted up and around the planet, which are quite large in TrixyBlox's build.

Near the end, he creates the massive structures that are located on the ground of the planet, and even adds the place where the Avengers crash into the world. In the end, viewers are met with an amazing replica of Titan, which looks almost just as good as it did in the movie.

This video has 1.8 million views and 58k likes.

3) Transforming My Subscriber's Minecraft World

In this video, TrixyBlox recreates one of his Patreons Minecraft builds. He states that when he first opened up the build, he was rather impressed because it was already a large and intricate build. So rather than recreating the entire world, he only adds to it.

In this build, he primarily focuses on the landscaping around the builds that already exist in the Minecraft world. When he comes across one of the buildings, there are times that he only adds onto it, but he makes sure not to change much because he states that he likes all of the builds in the world.

This is an interesting take on his usual rebuilding videos, but still nice nonetheless.

This video has 3.4 million views and 109k likes.

2) Transforming My First Minecraft Build 6 Years Later

In this video, TrixyBlox decides that instead of wanting to recreate builds by other YouTubers or subscribers, he would rather recreate one of his own builds. He does this by starting fresh, because he unfortunately did not have the world save of his first Minecraft build.

This build features a massive cathedral with tons of custom landscaping in the surrounding areas. He decides to blend the cathedral into its surroundings, and rather than only building the exterior, he decorates the inside of the cathedral as well.

With the use of stone, stained glass, lanterns and more, this build surely looks like a real life cathedral.

This video has 3.5 million views and 93k likes.

1) The Underground Kingdom

In this video, TrixyBlox puts together all of his videos featuring him building what is his most popular mega build, the Underground Kingdom. He showcases what programs he has used to create the beautiful caves within the build.

The end result of this build is a beautiful, intricate kingdom that houses many different districts, buildings, and even a very large dragon that appears to be terrorizing said kingdom.

Not only is this a massive build, but TrixyBlox made sure to create a story behind it, adding a more realistic touch to the build.

This video has 5.7 million views and 310k likes.

