5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit this week (July 2021)

With so many beautiful blocks and an infinite world size, building ideas are limitless in Minecraft. A huge part of the Minecraft community enjoys building unique and attractive builds out of their imagination and showcases them on Reddit.

Here are the best Minecraft builds by Redditors who posted these on the r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds subreddits in the past week.

Best Minecraft builds from Reddit

5) Nether sword

A sword with a nether portal (Image via u/O_S_L)

Nether swords have become a famous build idea for nether portals, and u/O_S_L's take on it looks stunning.

The blade looks like it is piercing the earth, and there is a cool snake on the handle with large fangs. Lots of effort has been put into small details to make the build stand out.

4) Pillager riding a Ravager

The size of this build can seem deceptively less (Image via u/Boscawinks)

Pillagers mounted on a ravager are part of an in-game event called a raid, which occurs when players with a bad omen effect enter a chunk with a village.

u/Boscawinks has made this mega build that has a massive ravager with a pillager on top. It looks very realistic, and the attention to detail is on a different level with this one.

The size of this build can seem deceptively less, but the outpost and the desert temple next to it prove how big it really is.

3) Castle made from diorite

The Polished granite and brick blocks making it pleasing (Image via u/FmAndrew)

Diorite is one of the most dull-looking blocks in the game, but u/FmAndrew has found a way to make it appear pretty and has created this lovely castle.

The Polished granite and brick blocks used in the battlement of the castle blend together very well, making it pleasing to the eyes.

2) Japanese house

Old Japanese homes inspired this Minecraft build (Image via u/ShinobiMaster_69)

Structures inspired by Japanese houses are commonly seen on Reddit.

Old Japanese homes have unique roofs inspired from which u/ShinobiMaster_69 has made this tiny house with multiple Toori in front of the entrance and bamboos on both sides of it.

1) Turtle island

Not an easy build to make (Image via u/craftgig14)

Custom islands are one of the most challenging structures to build as there are so many places where small mistakes can easily be made, which can spoil the overall look of the island.

With this turtle island build, u/craftgig14 has maintained the theme and shape of the island perfectly.

