5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit this week (June 2021)

The Minecraft community on Reddit has seen some wonderfully impressive builds this week.

Creative inspiration never dims for Minecraft Redditors who spend time on the r/MinecraftBuilds subreddit. Nearly every day, there is a new, interesting creation posted by fellow Minecraft players. This week proved to be no exception.

While there are many builds to look through on the subreddit, this article highlights some of the most upvoted builds from this past week of June 2021.

Best Minecraft builds from Reddit this week

#5 - “Small” Farm by ilytez

Image via Reddit

“Small” in quotations, because as pointed out by many Reddit users in the comments, this build is far from minimal. User ilytez shared their cute farm build and received lots of appreciation from the Reddit Minecraft community, despite the major disagreements on the size. The use of BSL shaders gives the colors in the farm an eye-catching pop, which undoubtedly spruces up the occasional mundanity of farming.

Ilytez also posted a time lapse of the build, which can be viewed below.

#4 - Underground Prismarine Farm by Sad_Salamander1948

Image via Reddit

Reddit user Sad_Salamander1948 shared their giant, underwater prismarine farm that took four months to build. There are so many details in this build that it is impossible to capture the full design in one picture. The image above is an underwater view from outside the base, but there are many rooms and areas with different and interesting looks to them inside. This build is in a survival world, making it that much more impressive.

#3 - The Vanguard Starship by splashes-in-puddles

Image via Reddit

Reddit user splashes-in-puddles shared this wildly impressive build only a day ago, and it is already climbing to the top of the r/MinecraftBuilds subreddit. This massive airship has a sleek design made of mostly terracotta, concrete, and quartz blocks. This incredible creation consists of a whopping 30,000+ blocks in total and is 600 blocks long.

It’s astonishing based on looks alone, but what’s even more stunning is the fact that the ship was made entirely in survival mode. The build took four months altogether.

#2 - Toxic Factory by TheRed1337

Image via Reddit

This awesome build by Reddit user TheRed1337 is the perfect mix of creepy and cool. This user built a huge, highly detailed toxic factory with many intricate steampunk-like design elements. The rendered picture gives a majorly dystopian feel, as if this were something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

What’s even more impressive is that this build was made completely in vanilla Minecraft. Redditors in the comments gave this build the high praise it deserves.

#1 - Hanging Acorn House by BrokenPixelSK

Image via Reddit

The most upvoted build from this week goes to user BrokenPixelSK with this incredible hanging base shaped like an acorn. The use of various wooden blocks sells the realism of the nut and makes for an ultra cute and cozy home.

Many Reddit users in the comments expressed their love for this build, but were unsure about how players would enter the base. Thankfully, BrokenPixelSK has provided a full build tutorial on their YouTube that includes multiple entrance design ideas.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod