Top 5 Minecraft building tips for beginners

To many, the ability to build just about anything in Minecraft is the best aspect of the entire game. The game’s sandbox nature allows for wonderful and creative creations to be created by players. Some builds are for decorative purposes only, while others can be quite practical.

There are many extremely impressive Minecraft builds that can be found online, but accomplishing a grand build of any capacity is not always easy for beginners. Here are some tips for such builders to keep in mind.

Five things beginners should know about building in Minecraft

5) Stock up

By stocking up on blocks beforehand, gamers can avoid stopping and starting the build (Image via Minecraft)

Regardless of the size of the build, it is likely that Minecrafters will need to gather an ample supply of blocks for the project. Those playing in survival mode will want to collect the majority, if not all, of these blocks before beginning the build.

By stocking up on blocks beforehand, gamers can avoid stopping and starting the build to continually gather more supplies. Large Minecraft builds can easily be made out of upwards of thousands of blocks, so they should never underestimate when determining their required resources.

4) Add dimension

Nearly every block in Minecraft can be used for more than one purpose (Image via Reddit)

In a game made entirely out of cubes, it’s easy to get boxed into basic build designs. Many Minecraft beginners have starter houses that look like just a simple square. They can easily avoid this by using the right kind of blocks.

Gamers can add dimension to any build by using blocks that aren’t shaped like a whole cube, such as trap doors, stairs, slabs. These can all be useful in both creative design builds and practical creations like farms.

Plus, nearly every block in Minecraft can be used for more than one purpose. For example, a trap door does not need to trap any player into another room despite its name. Instead, they can use it for something like a makeshift flower pot or whatever a builder feels would work best.

Also read: Top 5 uses of trap doors in Minecraft

3) Sleep for safety

Creative builders do not need to sleep (Image via Minecraft)

Again for those building in survival, doing so at night can be a dangerous game. When mobs start to spawn, players risk losing precious progress to their builds in the form of a creeper explosion or an untimely death that causes them to lose their inventory items.

Sleeping through the night while working on a building project is the safest way to ensure that nothing happens to the building or the player. It will also prevent nighttime mobs from spawning at all.

Plus, utilizing a bed close to the build will set players’ respawn nearby, meaning that if they accidentally die during their build, they can quickly return.

Creative builders do not need to sleep, of course, because mobs will not harm players while in creative mode.

Also read: 5 build ideas for the nether in Minecraft

2) Don’t rush

All great Minecraft builds require patience and a lot of practice (Image via Minecraft)

It can be frustrating when a gamer sets out to create an expansive build but discovers that the project is taking far longer than expected. However, the old saying rings true in this case: slow and steady wins the race.

There is no use in rushing a build as beginner Minecraft players might find that it does more harm than good. Going too quick could result in placing an incorrect block or a block in the wrong spot. This issue is often fixed easily but can be quite upsetting when using blocks that are more difficult to break.

Additionally, builders should keep in mind that they stay close to the project as they build, so they are not getting a full view of the creation. If players rush through a project, they might pull away and realize that it does not look anything like intended, thus requiring a re-construction after lots of hard work.

Taking the time to make the build as envisioned will surely be worth it in the end. While stopping and starting is slightly inconvenient, it is helpful to occasionally check how the build grows as it goes along.

All great Minecraft builds require patience and a lot of practice.

1) Practice in creative

By testing things out in creative, players can avoid re-constructing in survival which wastes time and resources (Image via Minecraft)

Speaking of practice, there is no better place to do so than in a creative world. While some gamers prefer building in creative mode for the freedom and convenience it allows, others may need to hone in on their survival-building skills.

It is best to do so in low-risk situations, like in creative mode.

There is no shame in needing some practice when it comes to building. It is typically about trial and error. Sometimes a design idea will work, sometimes it won’t.

By testing things out in creative, players can avoid re-constructing in survival which wastes time and resources.

Also read: Top 5 things beginners should build in Minecraft Java Edition

For a wide variety of Minecraft building tips, check out this video on YouTube:

Note: This article reflects the author's views.|

Edited by Ravi Iyer