Top 5 things beginners should build in Minecraft Java Edition

One of the most widely loved aspects of Minecraft is the ability to build whatever players want, whenever they want. This remarkable aspect can inspire tons of creativity, but what happens when players aren’t sure what to build?

Focusing on other parts of the game will keep them occupied, but building structures will eventually become necessary. Here are a few beginner builds that will not only flesh out any Minecraft world but also make it easier for players to progress.

Five beginner builds for Minecraft Java Edition

5) Home base

A home base can contain many rooms, but some are almost universally needed (Image via Minecraft)

An essential build that a Minecraft player can make is a home base. It is a place to store valuable belongings, safely hide from mobs, and of course, sleep. While players may wish to opt for functionality over aesthetics in the first few nights of the game, home bases should always be built with an adaptable floor plan, as an expansion will probably be needed as time goes on.

A home base can contain many rooms, but some are almost universally needed. A closed-off bedroom is always a good idea, just in case any mobs somehow enter the player’s base.

Gamers can also start by building a larger house with empty rooms that can be filled as they progress through the game, such as a room for an enchantment table or another room for a nether portal.

4) Food for thought

Farms prove how useful they are within only a few hours of gameplay (Image via Minecraft)

To survive in Minecraft, just like in real life, food is essential. This means that players will need some way to obtain food in their Minecraft world, which can quickly be done through farming.

Farms prove how useful they are within only a few hours of gameplay. The best types of crops to grow in a farmland area include wheat and carrots. The former can be crafted into bread and is also vital for breeding many animals in the game.

Carrots can be crafted into golden carrots using nuggets of gold. Golden carrots are the best food item in the game in terms of saturation, which can be helpful to players who are particularly rich in gold.

3) The more, the merrier

Any animal in Minecraft would feel right at home in a structure resembling a barn (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes, players can begin to feel lonely in their huge Minecraft world. This is why many choose to get pets like horses or dogs to live around their house. However, it can be hard to fit larger mobs into smaller homes, which can mean a new build to house players' new friends may be necessary.

They can also keep other animals around their home base for food and other items, like cows and chickens. However, any animal in Minecraft would feel right at home in a structure resembling a barn.

While there is no need for gamers to make it look like a real-life barn, these builds should have some of the same functions: some space for animals to wander, some water and hay bales to keep them healthy, and a fence to keep more dangerous creatures from getting into their pens.

2) Who needs a beacon?

Gamers should build a tall structure that is easy to see from a long distance (Image via Minecraft)

Players will eventually feel the need to explore their Minecraft world further. However, it can be very easy to get lost if they are not well-versed in using coordinates. To combat this, they can build a tall, bright structure to guide their way home after a long expedition.

Minecraft developers know how valuable this type of build can be, so they introduced beacon blocks. However, beacons are very hard to obtain, and players may not come across the required materials until long after they have beaten the game.

As a stand-in, gamers should build a tall structure that is easy to see from a long distance, preferably with a light source on top. This can be easily done, for example, by placing four spruce saplings together, causing them to grow into a tree of incredible height.

Or, players can simply tower up using blocks of their choice.

1) I can’t see my house from here

With one of these builds, they will have a much easier time getting from a critical place to another (Image via Minecraft)

Finally, the most useful, but perhaps the most difficult, build for any new Minecraft world is some type of transportation system. Traveling long distances to get resources is one of the essential aspects of Minecraft survival, but getting back to the home base can prove very difficult, especially if gamers are low on food.

This is where a transport system comes in handy. Players have various options to make traveling great distances easier in their Minecraft world, but some of the more common include railways, tricks using boats, and long roads that are clear and easy for horses to use.

With one of these builds, they will have a much easier time getting from a critical place to another within their expansive Minecraft world.

