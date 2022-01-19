Top 5 Minecraft mobs that swim

Mobs in Minecraft are divided into different categories. While many mobs are based on real-life animals like sheep, pigs, cows, wolves or axolotls, mobs like the ender dragon, blazes, wither skeletons, and endermen are creatures based on fantasy and folklore.

During their travels, players will encounter many or most of these mobs living in different biomes throughout the world of Minecraft. While most can be found on land, a few are aquatic and can be interacted with by swimming or boating.

This article will showcase five interesting mobs that can swim.

5 best aquatic mobs in Minecraft

5) Glow Squids

Glow squids emit an ethereal glow (Image via Minecraft)

Glow Squids were added to the game in June 2021, with the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update. One of the newest additions to the game, this mob looks quite similar to normal squids. However, their color is aqua luminescent rather than blue.

Glow squids are found inside deep underground cave systems filled with water. They can be heard from a fair distance away, emitting a soft, windchime-like sound. They are entirely passive and can sometimes be killed by hostile or neutral mobs like drowned or axolotls.

4) Fish

Four different types of fish can be found in the game. They can be hunted using any weapon or caught using a fishing pole. Among the four types, the player can consume salmon and cod as a raw or cooked source of food and health.

Tropical fish can be found in various shapes and sizes and show off an array of beautiful patterns and colors. Finally, while passive, pufferfish defend themselves by dealing poison damage to any players near them. Every fish can be caught using a bucket.

3) Guardian/ Elder Guardian

Guardians are hostile mobs that players can find swimming around and inside ocean monuments. In addition to players, they attack mobs like dolphins, axolotls, squids, and other mobs who venture close to them.

They can shoot the player with a laser that deals three hearts of damage when charged and can also deal damage with their spikes that deal damage similar to how the “Thorns” enchantment does.

A stronger and larger variant called the Elder Guardian can also be found in ocean monuments. This mob inflicts a status effect called Mining Fatigue onto the player.

2) Axolotls

Steve swimming along with a school of axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls were added to the game along with glow squids. These cute aquatic mobs do not attack players but can attack all manner of aquatic creatures aside from other axolotls, dolphins, and turtles.

They only spawn underwater, inside lush caves. Five variants of axolotls can be found in the game.

1) Dolphins

Dolphins are highly useful (Image via Minecraft)

Dolphins are neutral mobs that can be found swimming around in non-frozen ocean biomes. They usually come up to players out in the ocean and give them the “Dolphin’s Grace” status effect. This makes players swim significantly faster, faster than a player in a boat.

If hit, dolphins turn hostile towards the player and attack them along with the rest of their pod, similar to how zombified piglins do.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

