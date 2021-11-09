Top 5 Minecraft mod features that should be in the vanilla game

Every day, a ton of new mods are released for Minecraft that offer quality of life improvements and new features. As Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game, there's a lot of things that can be done in it.

This article lists out five mods that add a lot of value to the base game.

Mod features that should be in Minecraft including biomes, furniture and voice chat

5) Slot information

Minecraft is a vast open-world game, and beginners have to learn a lot about which items or blocks can be used in which slots when using the enchanting table or furnace.

What's That Slot? is a mod that shows what items can be used in which slots. This feature can help beginners a lot, and it should be included in vanilla Minecraft.

4) Fictitious biomes

Biomes O'Plenty mod (Image via Reddit/iAMA_Leb_AMA)

One of the best world generation mods for Minecraft, Biomes O'Plenty, is famous among Minecrafters for adding over fifty unique biomes.

Most biomes in this mod are nothing like those seen in the real world, which indicates the existence of a playerbase that wants to have unreal biomes in Minecraft.

3) Shaders

Minecraft shaders (Image via Minecraft)

Some players might look down on shaders since Minecraft is meant to be experienced as a pixellated, low-res game. However, shaders are one of the most used visual mods and might as well be offered as an option in the game. Interested readers can learn how to install shaders here.

2) Furniture

Benches in Minecraft using MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is all about creating things using blocks. One of the most commonly built structures are houses that look like real-life buildings.

Sadly, even though the game has been out for over ten years now, there is no furniture available by default, except a bed to place inside houses.

One of the top furniture mods has over thirty-one million downloads on the CurseForge website alone. This goes to show how much players really want furniture in the game.

1) Voice chat

Simple Voice Chat mod (Image via Minecraft)

Over the years, Minecraft has become a multiplayer game played by millions, and it is the most fun when played with friends on online servers.

However, communicating with others is hard as players have to type everything out or use external applications for voice chat, such as Discord. Voice chat is a feature commonly seen in multiplayer games and should be in Minecraft as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

