Enchantments in Minecraft can either make or break a person's gameplay. In vanilla Minecraft, there are quite a few enchantments, however players might find that they get dull or are not as useful as they thought intitially.

This is where mods come in, and there are plenty made in the Minecraft community. There are quite a lot of mods surrounding additional enchantments, and down below are the top 5 Minecraft mods for custom enchantments, so that players who are looking to expand their gameplay can check them out.

Enchantment Mods for Minecraft

5) Step

In this mod pack, it adds what's called the Stepping enchantment. With this enchantment, players are able to walk up entire blocks similar to horses, rather than having to jump to scale any sort of blocks.

In this pack, the stepping enchantment can be obtained in an Enchantment Table, and can be obtained at around level 20+, and on any sort of boots.

4) Leap

Similar to the Step mod, this mod adds the Leaping enchantment that allows players to double jump. This enchantment can be obtained as loot in chests, from fishing or from librarian villagers.

The enchantment is exclusive to boots and can only be obtained at one level. With this enchantment, players can use a double jump anytime their motion is moving downward.

3) So Many Enchantments

In this mod pack, several enchantments are added to Minecraft in addition to the vanilla Minecraft enchantments.

Some of the new enchantments include but are not limited to: blessed edge (which heals the player from the percentage of their damage and additionally deals extra damage against undead mobs), water aspect (which deals additional damage against fiery opponents) and defusion (which deals extra damage against creepers).

2) Living Enchantment

Living Enchantment adds living weapons, tools and armor to Minecraft through the use of a new enchantment, called Living.

Living lets players' equipment grow stronger over time, and even allows weapons to have their own personalities. There are 3 different types of ways for items to gain XP in this mod, such as: Mending-style (where living items will consume some of the players XP, much like the mending enchantment), original (where living items gain XP instantly when killing a mob or breaking a block) and original with XP orbs (which is similar to original, except instead of instantly adding XP, it spawns an XP orb).

1) Ensorcellation

Ensorcellation mod adds a variety of new enchantments to Minecraft, which can be used in lightly and heavily modded gameplay. It also provides improved versions of many vanilla enchantments as well.

Some of the enchantments include, but are not limited to: soulbound (where the item will remain with the player after their death), quick draw (decreases the amount of time needed to fully draw a bow), trueshot (which increases the accuracy and speed of arrows, and allows them to pierce), amongst dozens of others!

