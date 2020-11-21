Top 5 Minecraft puzzle maps of November 2020

One of the often less-explored sides of Minecraft is the puzzle maps that fans create for players to enjoy and work their brains.

With Minecraft's command block, an item accessible only through the in-game /give command, players can set up any scripted event that they would like to happen. For a lot of them, this block will most likely never be used or touched, but for many others, it is the be-all and end-all of map creation.

This listing focuses on maps that utilize the command block while also delivering a unique experience for players.

Minecraft: Top November 2020 puzzle maps

Image via Minecraft

#5- Liontack's differences

Spot the difference maps are always fun for players looking to sharpen their eyes and mind, and Liontack's is no different. What is unique about this map is the sheer beauty of the room design and the puzzles that aren't too hard while still engaging players and making them think.

Image via Minecraft

#4- Lunarscape's Average Escape Room

Escape rooms, whether in real life or behind a screen, always racks player's brains. There's so much dopamine to be gained by finding that one clue that will unravel everything, leading to the escape. This map is no different, as each new clue has players on the edge of their seats, waiting to beat this challenge.

Image via Minecraft

#3- DoctorChosen's Fall Scavenger hunt

Autumn always brings around beautiful weather outdoors, but with the current situation worldwide, sometimes, a little bit of finding items in Minecraft can be all a player needs. This map has puzzle rooms, parkour, mazes, and traps, all to set players back on their hunt for 35 chocolate bars.

Image via Minecraft

#2- Labyrinthine Abduction by DeuxieMeCarlin

This map takes players through five mazes, but with a twist. The player is joined by five NPC's who will all speak in chat about their current situations of being abducted and put into rooms, forced to watch the player complete the mazes. However, there's a twist as the host of the map has threatened the NPC's by saying if the player doesn't complete the mazes, he'll kill them all.

Image via Minecraft

#1- xXCoolLoneXx's Mixed Map

This map puts together puzzles, parkour, a boss fight, and multiple tiers of difficulty all in one inclusive package with beautiful room designs to boot. Players can gather some friends, tackle the puzzles together, or work through it solo to reap the benefits solo.

