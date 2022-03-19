Top 5 Minecraft server hosting websites in 2022

Online servers allow players and their friends to play together and share Minecraft experiences. Many server hosting websites are available for this purpose and allow players or groups to set up their own online Minecraft servers.

Servers also allow for a variety of customization options, from controlling mob spawn rates and item spawn rates to commands and limiting the number of players. The article will list some of the best and most up-to-date websites for hosting Minecraft servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best websites for hosting Minecraft servers (paid and free)

5) Apex hosting (Paid)

Apex hosting is one of the most popular server hosting websites around. With a total of 200,000 servers hosted to date, the company has proven that its server performance is unmatched. Apex hosting has seven different plans according to RAM capacity and offers features like 24/7 staff help, low latency, and support for all game modes, plugins, and mini-games.

4) Shockbyte (Paid)

Shockbyte is another paid server hosting service that offers a ton of different features and 12 different plans. The website activates a server immediately after the subscription, while many other websites might make hosts wait. Additionally, the website guarantees DDOS protection and 100% uptime, which means that its servers will never go down.

3) Hostinger (Paid)

Hostinger is a paid server hosting service that focuses on convenience and a hassle-free gaming experience. With low and affordable prices and some good discounts, this is a worthy contender for the best server hosting website. Some features it offers are DDOS protection, its Multicraft panel to help players set up their servers in no time, and a reliable backup system.

2) Server.pro (Free)

This website is a great free alternative for players who don’t require a large number of resources or players and are fine with using a plan with one gigabyte of RAM. While a certain amount of lag may pop up while playing on their free servers, the experience is largely smooth and uninterrupted.

1) Aternos (Free)

Aternos is a free server hosting service that allows for quick server setup and has always been free. Tons of customization options are available, with whitelists, game modes, plugins, updated versions of the game, and more. Players can copy their personal worlds and use them to host a server as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish