Top 5 Minecraft speedrunner videos by Jelly

Within the last year or so, the topic of Minecraft Speedrunner Vs Hunters has become quite popular. Jelly, a Minecraft and Gaming YouTuber, has taken on a series dedicated to speedrunners vs hunters, but he does so with unique twists.

Jelly adds mods to the majority of his speedrunner vs hunters videos, and that includes things like the ability to shrink, become a mob, to have guns, and many more.

For viewers interested in seeing these fascinating challenges, below are the top 5 speedrunner vs hunters videos by Jelly!

Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunters

#5 - MINECRAFT Speedrunner Vs. Hunters WITH GUNS!

In this video, Jelly and his friends continue the Speedrunner vs Hunters series, but they add a major twist. They brought in guns, with Jelly having a pistol, and his friends having a sniper and a shotgun.

This is an interesting take on the speedrunner vs hunters series, as they had done other mods before, but none like this.

This video has 3.1 million views and 142k likes.

#4 - I Got TRAPPED In TROPHY SPEEDRUNNER VS HUNTERS!

In this video, Jelly brings in the challenge of having the speedrunner win the game by mining a trophy, of which they do not know where it's hidden. There's a slight catch though - the trophy can only be mined with a diamond pickaxe.

Jelly is the speedrunner in this video, and with the new challenge of having to mine the trophy, the odds seem to be against him.

This video has 3.6 million views and 162k likes.

#3 - MINECRAFT Speedrunner VS. 2 Hunters!

This video is the first of Jelly's Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunter series. Because it is the first, there are no tricks or hidden abilities that the speedrunner can do. The main goal is for Jelly, the speedrunner, to find diamonds, while the hunters have to hunt and kill him before he wins.

Will Jelly be able to win as the speedrunner in the first part of this series?

This video has 4.6 million views and 196k likes.

#2 - MINI SPEEDRUNNER vs. HUNTERS In MINECRAFT!

In this iteration of Speedrunner vs Hunters in Minecraft, Jelly is the speedrunner, and his goal is to get to the trophy before the hunters kill him. However, there is a slight twist.

Jelly's Minecraft character is very small, giving him the ability to mine in a straight line of one block, run faster and jump farther. With the odds being against the hunters, it seems that Jelly might be able to win.

This video has 6.5 million views and 214k likes.

#1 - PLAYING SPEEDRUNNING vs. HUNTERS As A Pig!

In this video, Jelly and his friends are doing another Speedrunner vs Hunter video, but with a slight twist. Jelly is the speedrunner but the twist is that he is able to turn into any mob within Minecraft.

Jelly's goal is to get to the trophy and mine it before the hunters find and kill him, but will he be able to do it? The chances seem somewhat swayed due to his ability to morph into a mob.

The video has 8.3 million views and 349k likes, making it his most popular speedrunner challenge.

