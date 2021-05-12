Dream's Minecraft speedrunner vs 5 hunters episode: Everything you need to know

Dream, Minecraft's most popular figure, is admired and loved by fans for his smart and entertaining gameplay. Dream is one of the main reasons why Minecraft blew up on Twitch and YouTube over the past couple of years.

Dream is the creator of Minecraft Manhunt. In a manhunt, one player tries to beat Minecraft, while the other players try to hunt them down. Many content creators have copied the Manhunt idea and improved on it by adding more layers of difficulty.

In the past, Dream used to play manhunts with his friend, GeorgeNotFound. Over time, he decided to increase the number of hunters to make manhunts more difficult and entertaining.

In Minecraft Speedrunner vs 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE, Dream asked his fans to drop one million likes on the video if they want to see him against five hunters. His active viewer base hit the goal in a single day.

Dream's Minecraft speedrunner vs 5 hunters episode

Who participated in Minecraft speedrunner vs 5 hunters?

Five hunters against Dream (Image via YouTube/Dream)

Just like in his previous manhunt videos, GeorgeNotFound is the first person everyone would expect in this episode. Dream also had his other friends as hunters in Minecraft speedrunners vs 5 hunters. Fans were excited to see Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, Antfrost, and new hunter, Awesamdude.

Manhunt starts

Dream finds a ravine (Image via YouTube/Dream)

This video begins with Dream standing at the center of five hunters. All the hunters were ready to attack him as soon as the game began. Dream escapes through the space between Antfrost and BadBoyHalo. While running away from the hunters, Dream falls into a deep ravine.

Dream escaped his enemies and ran away from the ravine. But, he was soon ambushed and had to tower up. His enemies followed him to the heights and forced him into a corner. Right after this, fans got to see one of the best MLGs in the history of Minecraft.

Boat Clutch MLG

Boat clutch by Dream (Image via YouTube/Dream)

After being corned with nowhere to go, Dream used his wits to outplay the hunters. He jumped from the top and crafted a boat in a split-second to survive the fall. The hunters started to think that they won and that Dream was dead. They had no idea that he had survived the fall and escaped.

Performing this clutch requires experience, extreme precision, and fast mouse movement. The boat MLG was so unbelievable that many called it fake.

Did Dream win Speedrunner vs 5 Hunters?

Dream hitting sapnap (Image via YouTube/Dream)

The answer is both yes and no. In this manhunt, the hunters came up with a brilliant plan. Even while being chased by hunters, Dream brought the ender dragon to the edge of death. It was just one shot away from dying. Dream, confident, took the shot and killed the dragon, but to his surprise, another dragon spawned.

The hunter team had a master plan ready to defeat Dream. When they saw that the dragon was about to die, they started to place end crystals to spawn a new dragon. Due to this, Dream did not get the achievement even though he actually killed the dragon.