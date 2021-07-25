Top 5 Minecraft videos by Jelly

Jelle Van Vucht, better known online as Jelly, is a Dutch YouTuber who is known for his Minecraft and other gaming videos. He has played quite a few games: Minecraft, GTA 5, Rocket League, Raft and a few other miscellaneous releases to name a few.

As of late, Jelly has been playing more and more Minecraft, resulting in both YouTube streams and regular YouTube videos about the topic. Most of his Minecraft videos are challenges or pranking videos.

Listed below are 5 of the best Minecraft videos by Jelly.

Minecraft Videos by Jell

#5 - Using a PORTAL GUN In MINECRAFT! (Trolling)

Jelly has made it so that he can have Portal Guns in Minecraft. Initially, it appears to be useful, until Jelly trolls his friend by breaking the portal before he can come through, ultimately trapping him.

The rest of the video shows Jelly and his friends messing around with the portals and trolling one another. For fans of Minecraft and Portal alike, this is a good, funny video to watch.

This video has 611k likes and 16.4 million views.

#4 - I Found A SECRET TREASURE Island In SKYBLOCK! (Minecraft)

In this video, Jelly plays Skyblock and decides to follow the advice of a YouTube comment left on a prior Skyblock video. The comment mentions that if he goes south on the Skyblock map, there is a 5% chance that a secret island will spawn. He does this at the beginning of the video, and the rest is Jelly casually working on the remainder of his base.

This video has 1.1 million likes and 17 million views.

#3 - I Got TROLLED In MINECRAFT & TOOK REVENGE!

Jelly goes about his day in Minceraft, and things seem pretty normal, until he starts randomly taking damage everywhere he steps. He finds out that his friends have placed magma blocks and covered them up with snow.

However, that's not the only joke as they pull a multitude of different pranks on Jelly. What will he do to retaliate?

This video has 888k likes and 19.7 million views.

#2 - LAUGH = DELETE MINECRAFT! (You Laugh You Lose)

In this video, Jelly challenges himself to a You Laugh You Lose, focused on funny Minecraft videos. He states that if he laughs, he has to completely delete his Minecraft.

Many of the videos he watches in this challenge are quite ridiculous, and Jelly has a hard time controlling his laughter. Will he be able to beat this challenge?

This video has 929k likes and 26 million views.

#1 - BUILDING A CASTLE In MINECRAFT! (Preparing For War)

In this YouTube livestream, Jelly spends the complete 2 hours and 52 minutes adding towers, exterior decoration, interior decoration and much more to his somewhat pre-built castle. He does this to prepare for war on his Minecraft server.

This is a good video to put in the background due to its length, but for players wanting to replicate Jelly's build, this could be useful for them as well.

This video has 580k likes and 29.9 million views.

