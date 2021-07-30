Top 5 Minecraft videos by JeromeASF

Jerome Robert Aceti, better known as JeromeASF or Jerome, is an American YouTuber who is mostly known for his Minecraft videos. He joined YouTube on July 12, 2011, and a year later joined Team Crafted.

Team Crafted was a group that contained other Minecraft YouTubers, such as SkyDoesMinecraft, HuskyMudkipz, and a few others. It disbanded in 2014, but ever since Jerome has recorded a few videos with some of the former members.

Jerome is still very active on YouTube, posting at least once a day. However, lots of fans might know him from his older content, which is actually the most popular part of Jerome's YouTube career.

So for fans looking to see what content Jerome used to produce, or for those who wish to go on a nostalgia trip, down below are the 5 best videos by JeromeASF, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by JeromeASF

#5 - 100 POKEMON CHALLENGE VS NASTYYYYY TEAM MAGMA

In this video, JeromeASF and Andrew compete against one another in a 100 Pokemon vs 100 Pokemon battle via Pixelmon in Minecraft. This is a good watch for both Minecraft and Pokemon lovers, as it's a combination of both.

After spawning in 100 Pokemon at random, they will battle until they have no Pokemon left, and the first person to run out of Pokemon is deemed the loser.

This video has 3.1 million views and 13k likes.

#4 - Realistic TORNADO in Minecraft

In the video, JeromeASF is joined by Tewtiy as they continue their realistic Minecraft series. This time it features a realistic tornado, and the two have 10 minutes to collect resources before unleashing it.

After the tornado has run its course, they will then fight one another to the death to determine the ultimate winner.

The video has 3.8 million views and 28k likes.

#3 - Realistic TSUNAMI In Minecraft

In this video, JeromeASF and Tewtiy challenge one another to see who can survive a tsunami in Minecraft the longest. They give themselves 10 minutes to collect the resources they might need before spawning in the tsunami.

Each player is allowed 8 deaths, and whoever is the first to lose all 8 lives will be the loser of their competition. Who will win, JeromeASF or Tewtiy?

The video has 6.4 million views and 48k likes.

#2 - Minecraft SPONGEBOB Modded Cops and Robbers

In this video, JeromeASF plays a different type of cops and robbers with his friends: Spongebob modded cops and robbers. While it is Spongebob themed, there are new items in the mod as well, such as lasers, guns, and a few other things. He is joined by friends including Bodil, Vikkstar, Palmer and a few others in this hilarious cops and robbers video.

This video has 6.8 million views and 103k likes.

#1 - How To Build A House With Jerome Minecraft Cops and Robbers

In this video, JeromeASF is joined by his friends BajanCanadian, SkyDoesMinecraft, Bashur and xRpMx13 in a game of Minecraft Cops and Robbers.

The basis of the game is that the robbers must find their way out of prison without the prison guards noticing, or they can fight their way out. This video is absolutely chaotic and is sure to provide some laughs for the audience.

This video has 8.6 million views and 128k likes.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul