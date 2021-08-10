Top 5 Minecraft videos by Shulkercraft

Shulkercraft is a team consisting of Lauri and Robin, who make Minecraft tutorials in the typical survival mode, as well as creating Minecraft let's plays. The channel was created on September 6, 2019 and has rapidly grown in followers over the course of a year.

The team is mostly known for their survival tutorials, most of them being targeted at beginners, although some are made specifically for more experienced players. For players interested in the many tutorials they produce, listed below are the top 5 videos by Shulkercraft, listed in order by popularity.

Shulkercraft's 5 best Minecraft videos

5) Minecraft Storage Room with Automatic Sorting System

For Minecraft players, having a storage system is important. This storage room build/tutorial by Shulkercraft is a very large build, taking thousands of items to complete. However, this is useful for players who dislike going through each chest to find the correct one to store their items in.

This video has 3.9 million views and 133k likes.

4) Minecraft Top 3 Beginner Farms to Get you Started

In this video, Shulkercraft shows off 3 different beginner farms. The farms include: a cow farm, a cobblestone/stone farm and an interesting wood farming method. For beginners, farming for materials in the Minecraft can be hard. So having simple and effective ways will help players in the long run.

This video has 3.9 million views and 143k likes.

3) Minecraft Creeper Farm

For Minecraft players looking to obtain lots of gun powder, Shulkercraft details a Minecraft Creeper farm in this video. It has 3 parts, the base, spawning layers and the roof. Each part has its own materials, making this a somewhat challenging build. Gunpowder can be used to craft a multitude of things, such as fire charges, firework rockets, firework stars, general fireworks and most notably, TNT.

This video has 5.1 million views and 126k likes.

2) Minecraft Easy Stone Generator

Shulkercraft takes viewers through how to create a rather simple but effective stone generator. This tutorial is rather unique, as he shows how to make 2 different versions of his stone generator: a stone generator without a beacon and a stone generator with a beacon. This is a good tutorial for newer Minecraft players and more experienced players, as it details 2 similar yet very different ways to build a stone generator.

This video has 5.9 million views and 161k likes.

1) Minecraft Enderman 1 Hit Farm

In this video, Skulkercraft shows viewers how to create a one hit kill Enderman XP farm. With this farm, players can go from level 0 to 32 in just under a minute. Shulkercraft usually creates easy-to-follow tutorials, but this one proves to be a difficult one.

This video has 6 million views and 191k likes.

