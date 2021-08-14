Top 5 Minecraft videos by SmallishBeans

Joel, better known online as SmallishBeans, is an English YouTuber who is popular due to his Minecraft series, although he did play Call of Duty a long time ago. SmallishBeans has participated in lots of Minecraft Championships, including the very first one.

His Minecraft videos usually tend to focus on building structures, creating tier lists based on Minecraft, playing on the Empire SMP and much more. For players looking to watch videos from SmallishBeans and get a glimpse of what he does, the ones listed below are some of his very best.

Minecraft Videos By SmallishBeans

5) I Played Minecraft for 1,000 Days...

In this video, SmallishBeans continues his saga of "I Played Minecraft for 100 days," except this is him completing a total of 1,000 in-game days. This video took a massive amount of time, and is very entertaining, even though it seems like he has nothing much to do within the game.

However, he creates a few builds, tries to capture a panda, and much more.

This video has 4.3 million views and 137k likes.

4) I Played Minecraft for 500 Days...

In this video, SmallishBeans spends a total of 500 days in Minecraft, which took about 2 weeks in real time. Most of the gameplay in this video revolves around acquiring more overpowered materials, along with accruing as much experience as possible.

SmallishBeans also decides to work more on his massive build, which is very impressive considering it's all in survival mode.

This video has 5.2 million views and 132k likes.

3) I Built Our Real House in Crazy Detail!!

In this video, SmallishBeans decided to take his old house build and revamp it to include more detail. It took him over 12 hours to complete the build. The sped up process is fun to watch, yet also very intriguing at the same time - it's hard to look away once it starts.

This is an impressive build, and appears to be built to scale (or as close to since it is in Minecraft).

This video has 5.3 million views and 135k likes.

2) I Played Minecraft for 100 Days...

In this video, SmallishBeans entails what it is like to play Minecraft for 100 in-game days, which is equivalent to over 40 hours of real time. He shows his viewers the amount of progress he's made in this period.

Much of the gameplay is survival-esque, but as viewers dive deeper into the video, they realize how intriguing and quirky SmallishBeans is as he stops focusing on survival altogether.

This video has 5.5 million views and 160k likes.

1) Minecraft BUT The Version Updates Everyday...

In this video, SmallishBeans plays Minecraft but with a major twist. Every time he sleeps in the game, it will update to a newer version, all the way up until Minecraft 1.16.

This is a very interesting video, as older versions of Minecraft are quite unstable and different from what the game is like now. So, for viewers looking to reminisce and have a good time, this video is perfect.

This video has 8.2 million views and 187k likes.

