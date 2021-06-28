5 best Minecraft biomes for building

Choosing a location to build in a Minecraft world can be a tough choice to make. With so many biomes to choose from that generate differently with every new world, it can be hard to determine which would be best for a particular build idea.

Every day, members of the talented Minecraft community showcase their building skills online. However, even the most impressive of builds have to start somewhere, and the location can make all the difference.

While some build designs may require a specific terrain, many builds can be located anywhere. Some biomes are undoubtedly better than others when it comes to functionality in terms of building.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinions.

Best Minecraft biomes to build in

5) Plains

Terrain in plains biomes is usually flat and empty for the most part (Image via Minecraft)

The plains biome will provide Minecraft builders with a classic look and feel. Although it is perhaps the most common biome, plains proves to be reliable time and time again.

The terrain in plains biomes is usually flat and empty for the most part. This provides plenty of space for players to build large structures. Plus, plains biomes often have plenty of trees, animals, and many more essential elements that players need to either get started in a Minecraft world or gather materials for a new build.

4) Savannah

Savannah biomes can add a bit of variety to builds (Image via Minecraft)

Like plains biomes, savannah biomes can provide players with perhaps every essential material needed for Minecraft survival. There are often many trees and animals, and quite frequently, open grassy space available to build on.

Savannah biomes can also add a bit of variety to builds if players choose to utilize the acacia wood supply in this biome rather than the common oak wood.

3) Mountains

Mountains are often snowy to emulate those in real life (Image via Minecraft)

Mountain biomes provide excellent views for Minecraft builds. Players who appreciate the beauty of these natural giants are sure to enjoy creating with such stunning surroundings.

The tops of mountains in Minecraft mountain biomes often have sizeable flat surfaces ideal for establishing the base of a build. Plus, on bigger mountains, there are sometimes flat spots within the layers of a mountain that players can use as real estate. Building a structure within a mountain this way is sure to create an incredible visual.

One negative of building in mountain biomes is the process of scaling a mountain. This can be time-consuming and detrimental to players' hunger bars with all the jumping from block to block.

However, building on a mountain is the perfect way to separate builds from each other. Since there are limited flat surfaces on mountains, making something on one typically isolates that build, allowing it to stand alone in all its glory.

Mountains are often snowy to emulate those in real life, which may be a factor in a player's decision to build on one.

2) Ocean

The only hostile mobs they will encounter while stranded in the ocean are water mobs like drowneds (Image via Minecraft)

Initially, this biome may not seem realistic for builds. However, ocean biomes are more than ideal for players who want to avoid hostile mobs.

Mobs can be incredibly annoying to deal with during a Minecraft build project, especially creepers who often blow up and destroy lots of hard work and progress. Building in the ocean allows users to avoid nighttime hostile mobs from attacking them or ruining their build.

The only hostile mobs they will encounter while stranded in the ocean are water mobs like drowneds, but once players have a secure base for their build, they should be safe from these underwater monsters.

Most Minecraft worlds have tiny scattered islands throughout ocean biomes that players can start with. However, as ocean biomes do not provide many options for building blocks, players must ensure to be well prepared with plenty of materials for their build to avoid going back and forth between land and water.

1) Mushroom fields

(Image via Minecraft)

If players can locate these incredibly rare biomes in their Minecraft world, they might find that mushroom field biomes are perhaps one of the best places to establish their build projects.

Not only do mushroom fields offer fantastic and unique views if players choose to build there, but there is also the added benefit of the absence of mobs. Other than mooshrooms, no other mobs spawn in this biome regardless of Y level.

This means that even underground, players will not find the hostile creatures they’d usually run into so long as they are still within the mushroom biome radius. This will prove to be extremely helpful in terms of avoiding attacks and unexpected damage to a build.

Mushroom biomes often have plenty of primarily flat and spacious terrain to build on. Also, gamers can quickly build atop large mushrooms due to their flat surfaces.

