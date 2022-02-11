Top 5 mobs to use Bane of Arthropods on in Minecraft

The Bane of Arthropods enchantment is often overlooked in Minecraft. Many players go for Sharpness for their weapons, and for good reason. Sharpness gives more power overall. Smite is also a popular one since it does extra damage to undead mobs.

Bane of Arthropods is not considered one of the go-to enchantments, but it does affect several mobs. Here are the five mobs players can target and deal more damage to with this enchantment.

5 Minecraft mobs that are affected by Bane of Arthropods

5) Bees

Bees are affected (Image via Mojang)

Most players don't generally need to kill bees, but if a swarm of them is angry, they're dangerous. This can happen when trying to get honey or by breaking a hive. Having Bane of Arthropods will ensure less difficulty defeating the angry mob before too much damage is dealt.

4) Cave spiders

𝙹𝚛 𝙲𝚎𝚘 𝚘𝚏 𝙷𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚌𝚔 @BoundedBySpace Y'all talk about Minecraft 8ees 8ut what a8out Minecraft Cave Spiders? Y'all talk about Minecraft 8ees 8ut what a8out Minecraft Cave Spiders? https://t.co/r5c9oR8wxX

Cave spiders are often tough to deal with. The only reason they're this low is because they can only spawn and live in mineshafts. Still, when players get to a spawner, Bane of Arthropods is very useful.

3) Endermites

Endermites can be difficult mobs to deal with. They spawn randomly and will attack players in range. They're also small and more difficult to hit, so having Bane of Arthropods helps eliminate them much faster. They have a 5% chance of spawning when players throw an Ender pearl, so it can be dangerous for everyone around.

2) Silverfish

Silverfish come from infested blocks (Image via Mojang)

When Silverfish begin pouring out of infested blocks in the Stronghold, it can be overwhelming. Minecraft players can die pretty quickly when that happens unless they have strong weapons. That includes Bane of Arthropods enchantments. Otherwise, all the hard work of finding the Stronghold can go to waste.

1) Spiders

Spiders are more common than other mobs (Image via Mojang)

Spiders are not the most dangerous mob that Bane of Arthropds effects. They are the most common, though. Minecraft players will see plenty of spiders every single night. Having the Bane of Arthropods enchantment will make quick work of them.

