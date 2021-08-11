Top 5 new additions confirmed for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

Mojang will be releasing the second iteration of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update this year in winter. Initially, all of the features of Caves & Cliffs were planned to be released in a single update, but Mojang decided to divide it into two parts for a smoother release.

Normal snapshots for Minecraft version 1.18 will be released somewhere around September. However, players can still test the forthcoming features by installing the experimental snapshot 3 that was released on August 10. Bedrock players can also install beta versions to try out the new features.

Confirmed additions for Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Mountain biomes

New mountain biomes are coming in the update (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains are finally getting revamped, and once the update has been released, players will get to see six new mountain sub biomes: Meadow, grove, Lofty Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Snow Capped Peaks and Stony Peaks. As the world height will increase, sea mountains will generate till Y level 260.

4) Bundles

Bundles in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Bundle is a new item that is meant to help players in managing their inventory. It has 64 bundle slots which are different than the normal slots of the inventory. If the player wants to store an item that can be stacked, they can store a stack of the same item or multiple items combined. Unstackable items such as swords will take up all the slots.

3) Sculk

Sculk sensor (Image via Minecraft)

During the Minecraft live 2020 event, a mysterious new block was revealed by Mojang. As shown in the live stream, sculk blocks can be found in the upcoming deep dark cave biome. Sculk sensors are a type of sculk block that can detect vibrations and emit redstone signals.

2) Warden

To make the player's caving experience a lot more frightening, Mojang is introducing a new blind hostile mob called the warden. It will spawn in the deep dark cave biome along with sculk blocks. The warden has a sculk sensor-like block on its head, which allows it to detect vibrations and locate players.

1) Cave biomes

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang has finally listened to their fans and decided to change how caves generate in Minecraft. Three new cave biomes are coming in the update: lush caves, dripstone caves and the deep dark. The world generation height is being increased downwards as well. Therefore, caves will generate till Y level -59.

