Top 5 overpowered features in Minecraft

Minecraft is filled with various features players can explore. Since it is a sandbox, it has some unique stuff that not a lot of games do. These can also include some items and blocks. While most features are regular survival ones like health bar depletion, and regular weapons like swords, normal blocks, ores, etc., certain are quite overpowered and can make a player's life a lot easier.

This article lists some of the overpowered features in Minecraft worth checking out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

List of five overpowered features in Minecraft

1) Villager trading

Villager trading can quickly make a player rich (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players find villages, they will also spot villager mobs. These are human-like in-game characters that have a set daily routine. While most of them will look normal, others will have special apparel. These are identified as professional villagers with whom players can trade items.

Trading items with villagers is an extremely lucrative method to quickly get valuable items in Minecraft. Players can create massive trading halls and trade simple items for emeralds, which can then be used to get high-tier loot. Librarian villagers are the best to trade with since players can get each type of enchantment from them.

2) Mace

Mace is a new hammer-like weapon added with the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mace is a new weapon added by Mojang Studios in the Minecraft 1.21 update. This hammer-like weapon is one of the most powerful in the game because of a unique mechanic it uses.

The mace's attack damage increases whenever a player falls from a height and hits an entity. The attack damage can keep increasing as the fall height increases, making it extremely lethal if used correctly. Its exclusive enchantments can make it even more powerful.

3) End Crystal

End Crystals are extremely dangerous explosives that were turned into a weapon by the player base (Image via Mojang Studios)

End Crystal naturally generates on obsidian towers in the End realm and creates a massive explosion when it is hit. Since it can also be crafted, players have found a way to use it in PvP scenarios. Hence, the community discovered how powerful of a weapon end crystals can become. They are usually used in Minecraft anarchy servers, where players have no rules and can blow up anyone or any place.

End crystals can be made with seven glass blocks, one eye of ender, and one ghast tear.

4) Nearly endless building limit

Players can build extremely massive builds in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the best features of Minecraft is building mechanics. Though it is quite simple compared to other survival games, the game offers a nearly endless area to build on, and almost no build limit, apart from the height.

Hence, over the years, the community has created some of the largest structures in Minecraft. Some have even created mini-variants of entire real-life cities in the game. This is an extremely overpowered feature that not a lot of games can boast.

5) Totem of Undying

Totem of Undying is the only item that can counter hardcore mode's one-life mechanic (Image via Mojang Studios)

Totem of Undying is another great feature that is considered overpowered. In simple terms, it is a rare and extremely valuable item in the game that essentially gives players another chance to live even after they die. What's more, is that it also works in hardcore mode.

When a player's health goes to zero and they are holding a totem of undying in their hands, they will get resurrected with a few hearts of health, enough for them to evade.

These totems can only be obtained by killing Evoker Illagers who either dwell in Woodland Mansions or attack villages during harder raids.

