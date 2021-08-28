Top 5 players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 is almost here, and it's going to be more fun than ever. The organizers of the tournament, Noxcrew and Scott Smajor, have recently revealed a complete list of participating teams and a new minigame called Grid Runners.

All participants are Minecraft content creators, and they will be put in groups of four. Ten teams will be formed and eliminated based on the total coins earned after the minigames. The tournament will take place on August 28 at 8.00 pm BST, and fans can watch it live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel.

Best players to watch in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

It's just two days until the next MCC 👑 pic.twitter.com/FdKJn8fn4R — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 26, 2021

5) Ponk

DropsByPonk (Image via Wikitubia/Ponk)

Ponk, also known as DropsByPonk, is popularly known for playing on Dream SMP. He is also friends with the members of the Dream team. MCC fans should watch Ponk because this is his first time playing in a Minecraft Championship.

4) Dream

Dream's in-game skin (Image via YouTube/Tommyinnt)

Dream is one of the most famous Minecraft content creators and has more than 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 5 million followers on Twitch. Since Dream won the last MCC, it will be exciting to see how he performs this time.

Sadly, one of his friends, Technoblade, revealed in his latest video that he had been diagnosed with cancer. To help others fight against cancer, Dream will be donating one dollar for every coin he earns in the MCC.

3) Quig

Quig has been the winner of the Minecraft Championship twice. He has also earned the most coins individually in total in all the championships he has participated in, and on average, he earns 3,140 coins.

2) PeteZahHutt

Brandon Clement, better known as PeteZahHutt, has been a part of the MCC since the first-ever Minecraft Championship and has played in all of them. He is one of the most consistent players in the tournament and has never been out of the top five individually.

1) HBomb94

HBomb94 (Image via gossipcrux/HBomb94)

HBomb94 is also one of the oldest competitors in the Minecraft Championship. He is also one of the oldest Minecraft YouTubers. His first Minecraft video was released back in 2012. Before that, HBomb94 used to make Call of Duty videos. As of now, he has the most MCC wins (3). Therefore, fans should keep a keen eye on his performance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

