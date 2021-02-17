There are a bunch of different potions that players can brew in Minecraft, with each granting unique and powerful status effects to players when consumed.

Potions are adventurers' best friends, serving as the extra nudge or added boost that players need to accomplish a certain task or goal.

Minecraft players can become more powerful, move faster, or even become invisible with the right potion.

On many occasions, the right potion can be a life-saver, allowing players to survive something that otherwise would have killed them.

An immediate example that comes to mind is the Potion of Fire Resistance, which will prevent players from taking fire or burning damage from something like lava.

This article showcases five of the best potions that players can brew in Minecraft, as well as describes what each one does and explains what makes them special.

Top 5 potions to brew in Minecraft

#5 - Swiftness II

A Potion of Swiftness II is just the tool for players when they need to make a quick escape or charge boldly into battle. This potion will increase the movement speed of the Minecraft player who drinks by forty percent for one minute and thirty seconds.

The extra movement speed will allow players to make quick maneuvers, tactical retreats, and courageous charges into glorious combat.

Players will be substantially faster than their opponents after using one of these potions, which they should use to their advantage to earn a decisive victory.

Basic Recipe: Awkward Potion + Sugar + Glowstone Dust

#4 - Strength II

A Potion of Strength II will empower the Minecraft players who drink it, allowing them to deal massive amounts of additional damage. Under the status effect of this potion, Minecraft players will deal three extra hearts worth of damage per strike.

That is an insane amount of extra damage, and the status effect lasts for a total of a minute and a half. Minecraft players who have this potion in their back pocket will be able to cut through their enemies in PvP and kill bosses with greater ease.

Basic Recipe: Awkward Potion + Blaze Powder + Glowstone Dust

#3 - Fire Resistance +

A Potion of Fire Resistance + will fully protect players from fire and heat related damage. This means that if a player is quick enough, they can protect themselves from dying if they were to fall into lava.

This potion is incredibly handy when it comes to exploring the Nether, since fire, lava, and attacks that do fire damage, are practically everywhere.

Minecraft Bedrock players can also earn a rather quick and nifty achievement by using one of these potions. A full guide on how to accomplish that can be found here.

Basic Recipe: Awkward Potion + Magma Cream + Redstone Dust

#2 - Invisibility +

A Potion of Invisibility + is a niche item, but can absolutely allow players to escape from enemies or execute a deadly stealth attack. This potion will render a Minecraft player invisible for eight whole minutes.

This can be an invaluable amount of time, as when used correctly, a Minecraft player will be able to fully retreat and recover from hostile enemies or other players.

The potion also has tremendous offensive capability as well, allowing players to sneak into the bases of other players or pull off devesating stealth maneuvers in certain online game modes.

Basic Recipe: Awkward Potion + Golden Carrot + Fermented Spider Eye + Redstone Dust

#1 - Regeneration +

A Potion of Regeneration + is the perfect tool for players to use for a boss fight or long encounter. This potion will heal players for half a heart every two and a half seconds, but the status effect will only last for a grand total of one minute and thirty seconds.

The extra healing that this potion grants can make all the difference during a long fight, whether that be against the Wither or other players.

The healing is also passive, as it just happens, and players do not need to do anything more once the potion has been consumed.

Basic Recipe: Awkward Potion + Ghast Tear + Redstone Dust

