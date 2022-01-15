Top 5 prettiest Minecraft biomes

Minecraft has over 40 different biomes. Many of these are subbiomes, but they all have distinct features. This makes many of them more attractive to the player. Each one has benefits, but that doesn't make them appealing to the eye.

Biomes like the desert are not necessarily attractive to Minecraft players. Attractiveness is a subjective quality, but there are a few biomes that many players would agree are the prettiest in the game.

The most attractive biomes in Minecraft

5) Dark Forest

While it can often be fairly dense, the Dark Forest biome holds one of the best-looking trees in Minecraft. Dark oak trees are often highly sought-after. The addition of full-grown mushrooms also adds to this biome's natural beauty. They're very rare, but one of the best biomes to look at.

4) Badlands

Thanks to the broad color palette, the Badlands are one of the most beautiful biomes of all. The natural blocks, most of which are sand, vary widely in color, making it one of the most stunning biomes. The Badlands also feature jarring terrain, putting the scenery among the game's best.

The Badlands biome is both beautiful and rare (Image via Mojang)

3) Snowy Slopes

Snowy Slopes, a 1.18 addition, have immediately become one of the best-looking biomes. Snow has always been an attractive weather in Minecraft. With new, taller mountains housing it, Snowy Slopes is a fan favorite biome. It's not always practical to live in it, but they're always fun to look at.

2) Flower Forest

Flowers remain one of the most attractive items in the game. They are often used as decorations to help improve the look of a build. When they're naturally growing wild in a biome, that attribute is amplified. The wide variety of colors and sizes of the flowers makes for one of the best biomes to live in. Players will likely never grow tired of seeing flowers at their home base.

1) Lush Cave

Lush Caves biomes were introduced in the 1.18 update and are the prettiest biome to date. The combination of cave attributes and vegetation make it a destination that everyone wants to arrive at. They aren't too common, which makes them even more desirable.

