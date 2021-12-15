Top 5 rarest blocks in Minecraft 1.18 version

With almost every major Minecraft update, new items and blocks are added. The Minecraft 1.18 update was released on November 30.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for it, as it brought many new features. While exploring the world of Minecraft, players might come across rare blocks.

This article covers the rarest Minecraft blocks that are naturally generated in every Minecraft world.

Rarest Minecraft blocks

5) Mycelium

Mycelium blocks in mushroom fields biome (Image via Minecraft)

This is a variant of dirt that generates in one of the rarest biomes, the mushroom fields. Players can only obtain this block if they mine it using a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment.

4) Beacons

Beacons are light-emitting blocks that are craftable and do not generate anywhere naturally. To craft them, players will need a nether star, which is dropped by the wither when it dies. By activating a beacon, many status effects can be gained.

3) Sponges

Like most other blocks on this list, sponges are uncraftable. They generate only inside a rare structure called the ocean monument. Players might also be able to get a couple of wet sponges by killing elder guardians.

Sponges are unique blocks that absorb water when placed in contact with them. Then, it becomes a wet sponge, and players can make it dry again by smelting it in a furnace.

2) Ancient Debris

Ancient debris ores (Image via Minecraft)

Since emerald ores generate quite commonly now, ancient debris is arguably the rarest ore in Minecraft 1.18. It can be found only in the Nether and is the only source of Netherite. This rare ore was introduced with the Minecraft 1.16 update.

1) Dragon Egg

The dragon egg (Image via Minecraft)

The Ender Dragon is a hostile creature that spawns in the End dimension. It is a boss mob that is very hard to defeat.

Once the player has defeated the naturally spawned Ender Dragon, the dragon egg will appear on top of the exit portal. It is the rarest block in the game that cannot be mined. In every Minecraft world, only one dragon egg generates naturally.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider