Top 5 rarest flowers in Minecraft

In the world of Minecraft, players will come across many blocks and items added from the real world. Overworld biomes are also inspired by Earth's natural ecosystem like deserts, oceans, badlands, plains, etc.

While exploring Minecraft, every player has come across flowers. As of Minecraft 1.17, there are around 17 varieties of flowers available in the game. Like most of the other items, flowers differ from each other based on their height, color, and rarity.

Almost every flower's generation is dependent on biome type. As some biomes are rarer than others, players may have a hard time finding rare flowers. This article informs players about the rarest flowers in Minecraft.

Rarest flowers in Minecraft

5) Allium

Allium (Image via Mojang)

Allium is among the rarest flowers in Minecraft since it generates only one biome. Like many other blocks, alliums are exclusive flowers found only in a specific biome. Players can discover allium naturally generating in flower forests.

Players can also use bonemeal in the flower forest biome to spawn allium easily. In Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, players will find allium in meadows. Allium is used for crafting magenta dye.

4) Sunflower

Sunflowers (Image via Mojang)

Some players may not know that there are sunflowers in Minecraft as they only generate in one biome. Players can find sunflowers in sunflower plains. Sunflowers are often used for navigation since they always face the east direction in the overworld.

3) Rose bush

Walking through a field of rosebush (Image via Mojang)

Only a few flowers in Minecraft are two blocks tall; rose bush is one of them. Rose bush generates naturally in forest-type biomes like forests, birch forests, dark forests, and flower forests. Players cannot get rose bush by bonemealing grass in these biomes.

2) Peony

Peony (Image via PCGameGuides)

Peonies are two-block tall flowers found only in forest-type biomes like rose bushes. After finding a peony, players can use bonemeal on it to duplicate peonies. Players can craft two pink dyes using one peony in Minecraft.

1) Wither rose

Wither rose is arguably the rarest flower in Minecraft. Unlike other flowers, it doesn't generate naturally in any biome. To obtain wither rose, players will have to spawn a wither boss. A wither flower is dropped by any mod killed by the wither.

In the early game, players cannot obtain wither roses as they have no access to wither skulls. However, later players can build a wither skeleton farm and wither rose farm to get as many wither roses as they want.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

