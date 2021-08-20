Top 5 rarest mobs in Minecraft Survival

Like most games, Minecraft has living entities other than players that spawn naturally in all biomes. Players can also spawn some mobs like the wither using the correct blocks.

Most mobs will drop some items when a player or a tamed wolf kills them. This feature is handy because players can get a lot of useful items by creating mob farms. Some mobs are seen a lot less because they do not spawn very often.

Rarest mobs in Minecraft Survival

5) Screaming goats

Goats are one of the newest mobs in Minecraft that spawn in the mountains. They can jump up to ten blocks high to cross a hole in the ground and have a unique variant that screams instead of making normal goat sounds. The chances of this mob spawning naturally are 2%.

4) Brown mooshroom

Mooshrooms are a variant of cows that can only be found in the mushroom biome. This biome does not generate frequently. When a normal mooshroom is struck by lightning, they are converted into brown mooshrooms.

Players can use a trident with channeling enchantment to convert a mooshroom into a brown mooshroom during a thunderstorm, but finding the normal variant itself is challenging.

3) Blue axolotls

Players can find axolotls quite easily, but their blue forms are very rare. They don't spawn naturally, and there's only a one in one thousand and two hundred chance of a blue axolotl being born by breeding. Once the player has two blue axolotls, they can breed them to get many more.

2) Naturally spawned pink baby sheep

Players can find white sheep very easily, but pink sheep is a lot rarer. There's a 0.164% chance of a pink sheep spawning, and their babies have a 0.0082% being spawned naturally.

1) Jockeys

There are many different types of jockey mobs in the game. However, a specific kind of jockey mob has been proven to be the rarest mob in all of Minecraft. It is a baby zombie villager equipped with all enchanted diamond armor and an iron sword in its left hand. With all of this, it is riding a chicken. The chances of it spawning are ~1.99e-33%.

