Top 5 rarest ores in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft has plenty of minerals, and most of them generate in the form of ores around the world. They can be mined using pickaxes, but some ores like diamonds require an iron pickaxe or better. Otherwise, the ore breaks but cannot be collected by the player.

The rarity of ores in Minecraft can be determined by observing which ores generate the least in a Minecraft world. Below is a list of the rarest ores in the game as of version 1.17.

Rarest ores in Minecraft

5) Gold ore

Gold ore generates in the Overworld between Y levels 0 and 32, and 12.4 gold ores generate per chunk on average. They can be mined by the player using an iron pickaxe or better, except for a golden pickaxe. A vein of gold ore can have as many as 13 ores.

4) Lapiz lazuli ore

Lapiz lazuli ore and its deepslate variant (Image via Minecraft)

Lapiz lazuli generates only in the Overworld. Players can find them between Y levels 0 and 30. They are one of the easiest ores to mine and can be broken to collect the mineral using a stone pickaxe or better. 4.2 ores of lapiz lazuli try to generate every chunk.

3) Diamond ore

Diamond ore and its deepslate variant (Image via Minecraft)

Diamonds are one of the most valuable minerals in the game, and their ores generate between Y levels 1 and 16. If the player gets lucky, they might even find veins with 10 diamond ores. Like gold ores, players will need to have an iron pickaxe or better. On average, 3.7 diamond ores generate each chunk.

2) Ancient debris

Ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient debris is the rarest ore that generates in the Nether world. It can only be mined using a diamond or Netherite pickaxe. It can spawn at any level of the Nether but commonly generates at Y level 15. 1.56 ancient debris ores generate per chunk in the game.

1) Emerald ore

Emerald ore next to its deepslate variant (Image via Minecraft)

It is the rarest ore in all of Minecraft. Players can find emerald ores in mountain biomes, and their veins have only one ore. 1.2 emerald ores are generated per chunk on average between Y levels 4 and 31.

