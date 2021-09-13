Top 5 reasons why Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest update of all time

Every major Minecraft update is undoubtedly a game changer, but in many ways, the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update will be the biggest one yet.

The update will see a ton of new changes implemented into Minecraft. These changes are of a wide variety, extending into nearly every aspect of gameplay.

So many new elements are all being introduced to the game at once that the Caves & Cliffs update was split up into two entirely separate parts, with 1.18 being the latter half. The sole fact that the update had to be broken up into two different releases showcases the sheer size of this Minecraft update.

Why the Minecraft 1.18 update is the biggest one yet

5) New items

Among the many new elements being introduced, gamers will be able to use a few brand new items. The most useful of these is the bundle.

Bundles will operate similar to shulker boxes in a way that they can be extensions of one’s inventory. Made using rabbit hide, bundles will allow gamers to store items and subsequently carry around all of those items by only taking up a single inventory slot.

There will also be the addition of goat horns in the 1.18 update. Any potential use of these items is yet to be confirmed, but we do know that they will be obtained by goats, naturally.

4) New blocks

The first half of the Caves & Cliffs update saw the introduction of tons of new blocks and ores, but the 1.18 update will have perhaps the most game-changing of them all: the sculk sensor.

Sculk sensors are blocks with their own redstone signals that have the ability to detect movement from within its immediate surrounding area. These will likely come in handy for many reasons in the future, such as in traps or security system builds.

There is simply no other block like the sculk sensor in vanilla Minecraft, so it will be quite interesting to see all the new abilities the block unlocks once introduced.

3) New biomes

It has been quite a while since a major Minecraft update saw the introduction of so many new biomes in the overworld. With the 1.18 update, the Caves & Cliffs aspect of the title will really come into play with the brand new biomes that will be added to the game.

There are many new biomes being added, including lush caves, deep dark caves, and many mountain variants. Caves will also tend to be larger on average. Within these biomes, there will be a plethora of new blocks, plants, and mob spawning rules.

For a long while, Minecraft players have had to explore through caves that generally all look the same. Cave exploration was beginning to get quite redundant and boring, but once the 1.18 biomes are added, that issue will likely be avoided.

2) World Generation

The 1.18 will be introducing one of the biggest overworld changes of all time, that being extreme changes in world generation. Minecraft’s Y axis is getting a major extension in both directions, making all new Minecraft worlds both taller and deeper than ever before.

Before the 1.18 update, the Y level range is from 0 to 256. After, this will be changed to -64 to 320. This means that Y -64 will be the new bedrock level, and y 320 will be the capped world height.

Clearly, this is a notably large expansion. Once these changes are implemented, Minecraft worlds will look completely different from here on out, becoming bigger than ever in every possible way.

1) Warden

One of the biggest and scariest changes of the 1.18 Minecraft update is definitely the introduction of a brand new mob: the warden.

Considered by some to be a mini-boss, the warden will perhaps be the strongest mob in all of Minecraft. Its health points are estimated to be over 60, and its combat will be incredibly difficult to fight against as it will yield tons of damage even onto those with full netherite armor.

The warden will be blind, and instead of seeing players visually, it will be able to hear any sort of movement in its vicinity. Plus, the warden can only be found hidden away in deep dark caves, which only adds to how terrifying this new mob will be.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is currently only accessible through experimental snapshots. The official release date is still yet to be announced as of now, however it has been confirmed that it is set to debut sometime around the winter holiday season, likely in December of 2021. For now, gamers are left to simply anticipate the pending, major changes.

