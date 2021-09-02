Minecraft 1.18 update Snapshots (Caves & Cliffs update): Everything you need to know

The Caves & Cliffs update will bring game-changing features to Minecraft. The announcement for the update was made last year at the Minecraft live 2020 event. Most of the features were revealed in that event, but Mojang had to divide the update into two separate parts because too many features were planned.

The first part was the 1.17, which has already been released. The 1.18 update will be the second phase, and Mojang has said it will come out later this year.

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshots: Everything players need to know

What are update Snapshots?

Before releasing an update, Mojang always releases snapshots that gamers can play. Snapshots have most, if not all, features of the upcoming update. Minecrafters can try them out and report bugs or things they dislike. The feedback received from the players helps make the game more stable and free of bugs.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshot release dates

Sadly, no Minecraft 1.18 snapshot has been released so far by Mojang. They have said that the snapshots should start coming out this month. However, players can still try out many of the forthcoming features by installing experimental snapshots and beta versions.

What are Experimental Snapshots and beta updates?

Experimental snapshots are very similar to normal snapshots but less stable. They do not have all features of the Caves & Cliffs update, like the deep dark cave biome and the warden. Like normal snapshots, only Java Edition players will be able to install them.

Beta versions are like snapshots but for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. Players will have to sign up for the beta program to install them, and they can only be played on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices.

How can players install snapshots once they have been released?

Installing snapshots is very simple. Players will be able to download and play 1.18 snapshots by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the official Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Installations" tab.

Step 3: Under the "VERSIONS" section, players need to select the Snapshots option.

The latest Minecraft snapshot will then appear in the Installations tab and can be played from there or from the home screen. It will be automatically updated every time a new snapshot is released.

If the player wants to play an older snapshot, they need to click on "New..." and choose the version. They will also have to name the version and then click on create.

Also read: Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 6 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Shaheen Banu