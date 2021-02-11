Top 5 Redstone houses in Minecraft

In Minecraft, a "Redstone house" is one that heavily utilizes the application of Redstone circuits and contraptions to perform functions that standard houses in Minecraft typically don't have.

An example of a Redstone house could be one that uses Redstone circuits to detect nearby mobs and activate some defense systems to keep the estate safe automatically.

There are many benefits players can get out of using Redstone within their Minecraft houses, some of which can be game-changing.

This guide covers all of the best Redstone house designs within the game, including their specific quirks and intricacies (updated for Minecraft version 1.16.3).

Note: This topic is subjective, so it only reflects the opinion of the author. The list is also written in no particular order.

The best Minecraft Redstone house designs to use

#5 Tiny piston dirt house

Advertisement

This may look like an ordinary and perhaps quite nooby dirt hut, but just like real life- it would be unwise to be fooled by mere looks. This little dirt house takes the popular idiom 'don't judge a book by its cover' to a whole new level.

Precisely, the house unfolds itself from underneath via the use of pistons powered by Redstone. This then reveals secret automated farms and armories. The home also features an impressive automated chest organization system and a powerful TNT cannon elevator for a quick exit out of the hidden layer.

#4 Minecraft piston modern mansion

This Minecraft mansion features a modern esthetic and uses Redstone throughout its design to make the living experience as comfortable and as easy as possible for its inhabitants.

Advertisement

The house utilizes a myriad of Redstone-related design features to improve players' quality of life, some of which include automatic gates and doors, a working TV set, and even a system that only allows players to sleep at night-time.

#3 Self-building Redstone house

This one-of-a-kind Minecraft Redstone house has the mindblowing ability to build itself upon command. This at first might seem like an impossible concept, but through complex Redstone engineering, a fully self-built house has been auctioned within Minecraft.

Players need to click a button, and their very own house will automatically be built for them, without any further action required. Technically speaking, the building process relies on heavy usage of automated piston and sticky piston mechanics to place and move the correct blocks around.

#2 Fortified Modern Redstone house

Advertisement

This great Redstone house sets out to combine various popular Redstone contraptions seen within other house designs.

The house features a highly effective Sky Arrow protection system, which safeguards players inside against hostile mobs. This means that any mobs that approach this house will automatically be detected and shot down from the sky through a Redstone arrow dispenser machine.

The building also includes a vast quantity of hidden rooms, featuring even a hidden treehouse, which cleverly utilizes Redstone itself inside.

#1 Modern quartz Redstone house

This sleek looking, classy quartz house leverages various Redstone techniques to distinguish itself from just any old Minecraft house design.

Every single entrance points to the house itself and all of its respective rooms inside have been made fully automatic through Redstone sensor doors. The home also features retractable crafting and smelting stations, bringing ease to even the most simple tasks for players.

Other Redstone features within the house include an automatic garage, secret loot rooms, and even a fully functional piston elevator used for effortless navigation between floors.

Also read: Check out the most fun Minecraft parkour servers to play in 2021