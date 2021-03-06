Top 5 secret messages in Minecraft

It's common for developers of games like Minecraft to leave both cryptic and hidden messages within their games. The intention is that players will discover them on their own dime. Of course, these messages can have a deeper meaning but are often simply included for a bit of light-hearted fun.

Like many other games, Minecraft includes an abundance of Easter eggs and secret messages scattered throughout the game. This list compiles some of the most interesting and unique Minecraft secret messages that distinctly stand out for one reason or another.

The best five hidden messages within Minecraft

#5 - Cave sound Creeper face

Minecraft is known for its creepy cave sounds; however, players might not be aware that cave sound 14 has a hidden secret inside itself.

If the chilling cave sound 14 file is run through a spectrogram, it will produce a prominent creeper pattern. Pretty freaky stuff indeed.

A spectrogram, for those unaware, is simply a visual way of representing the strength of different signal frequencies.

#4 - Mincecraft title screen

The rare and illustrious Mincecraft title screen

Sometimes, the best way to hide a secret is to leave it in plain sight. This is precisely what Notch decided to do when implementing the rare "Mincecraft" title screen message.

Every time the game opens, there is approximately a 1 in 10,000 chance for the title screen to display the title "Mincecraft" instead of the classic "Minecraft."

Many players have likely encountered this before but simply failed to notice it due to how similar the title looks to its original counterpart. This was exactly Notch's intention.

#3 - Music disk 11 creepy image

The creepy image music disk 11 produces in a spectrogram

Music disk 11 is well known by Minecrafters to be one of the weirdest in the game, producing some bizarre noises when played.

However, what players may not know is that if the sound file for music disk 11 is converted into a .wav file and then run through a spectrogram, it will produce a very ominous image.

The image includes what appears to be a steve head. However, it's unclear what it really shows. This has lead some players to even come up with the conspiracy theory that it represents herobrine.

#2 - 10 year Minecraft cake

The 10-year anniversary Minecraft cake

From May 17th, 2019, until May 20th, 2019, Mojang added a special Easter egg such that all cakes within the game had a number 10 stuck on top of them.

The texture appeared to be made out of white concrete blocks and had a distinct look unlike anything else ever seen in the game.

Unfortunately, however, for players who didn't get to experience this first hand, it's no longer possible to see a cake like this without the use of mods.

#1 - Missingno splash message

The missingno splash message is a Pokemon reference

Most players are familiar with the splash messages in Minecraft, which are the random yellow texts that appear on the menu after launching the game.

However, what players might not know is that if they delete the file containing all of the possible splash messages, by default, a splash message titled "missingno" will be displayed instead.

This is actually a reference to a popular glitch in the classic Pokemon Red & Blue games. In these games, players can exploit a bug to fight against a missing Pokemon sprite that is appropriately called "missingno."

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.