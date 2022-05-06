Top 5 seeds for Minecraft 1.18.2

After Minecraft's monumental Caves & Cliffs update, players are experiencing entirely new ways to experience worlds, thanks to the game's improved terrain generation. Many seeds take full advantage of this fact.

As 2022 has proceeded, Minecraft players have found a litany of world seeds that are both beautiful and incredibly helpful by way of access to materials. Many of these seeds look great while simultaneously helping players start up quickly in Survival Mode without worrying about resource deficits or lack of shelter from hostile mobs.

There are many seeds online worth looking into, including a few that are truly exceptional for players both old and new.

Amazing Minecraft seeds to try out in version 1.18.2

5) Villages by the Sea (944710140)

Players can find many great villages a short walk from spawn in this seed (Image via TheBlueCrusader/YouTube)

For Minecraft players that love villages, this is the seed for them. Multiple biomes can be found not far from the spawn, and many of them have their own village variants inside. This includes two seaside villages at (X:249, Y:102, Z:-276) and (X:-983, Y:63, Z:-504), a snow village at (X:-755, Y:71, Z:-806), and (X:616, Y:128, Z:-968).

Players can also find a pillager outpost nearby at (X:-910, Y:63, Z:-710) if they feel like engaging in raids or taking out enemy illagers.

4) Cliff Island Spawn

This spawn island is incredibly unique, albeit not being the safest place to start a survival world (Image via u/Szmirgley/Reddit)

A remarkable seed showcasing Minecraft 1.18's terrain generation features, players spawn on a mountain-sized island with multiple biomes scattered across its surface.

However, that's only the beginning of this island's allure, as its interior also features many coves and sizable lush caves. If that wasn't enough, players could also find two shipwrecks at (X:-163, Y:61, Z:64) and (X:14, Y:64, Z:205) and an ocean monument a short swim or boat ride away at (X:352, Y:61, Z:193).

This spawn won't be the most hospitable and can spawn many hostile mobs, but it's still a very visually appealing island in Minecraft 1.18.2.

3) Triple Desert Village w/ Double Pyramid (69069594)

This desert seed has much more than players might first expect (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's desert biomes occasionally have a reputation as being inhospitable, but this 1.18.2 seed challenges that perception.

This desert seed sports three villages, two desert pyramids, and a ruined portal not too far from them. When it comes to starting off on a good footing in Minecraft, this seed can really make a case for players.

The villages can be found at (X:33, Y:78, Z:-256), (X:169, Y:72, Z:394), and (X:-543, Y:88, Z:39), with the pyramids resting at (X:-404, Y:90, Z:-871) and (X:210, Y:66, Z:264). Once players have plucked the materials they need, they can reassemble the ruined Nether portal at (X:310, Y:57, Z:141).

2) A Tale of Three Villages (8027300948549384115)

Multiple villages can be found near this seed's massive mountain range (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will have plenty of selection when it comes to villages in this seed, but they may want to pick one as their primary village of choice. This is due to the massive ring of ice-tipped mountains surrounding one village and excluding the others.

Traversing the mountain itself can be a big task, but it may be one that players are willing to pursue. Regardless, the three villages can be found at (X:56, Z:-136), (X:-248, Z:-168), and (X:-424, Z:120).

For players who want to do a little more exploring, there are also three woodland mansions of note at (X:-779, Z:423), (X:500, Z:1320), and (X:855, Z:-1015).

1) Diamond Ravine (-8169697951202909253)

This seed presents a massive ravine reaching near-bedrock levels filled with materials, including diamonds (Image via Mojang)

This seed may seem relatively innocuous for the most part, but its real upside is the various ravines found near the Minecraft player's spawn point. Specifically, the one located at (X:-217, Y:17, Z:-27) is of importance. It may seem like any ordinary old ravine until players begin to explore it.

The ravine reaches incredibly deep into the world's subterranean layers, almost to bedrock levels. Along the way, players will find more than a few precious resources as they explore, including a good amount of diamonds.

For players wanting quick access to precious resources, the ravines of this world are an excellent fit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

