Top 5 seeds for Minecraft 1.18 with temples

The Desert biome in Minecraft is liked by some and hated by others. Many players find the barren and empty landscape quite useless. However, the biome is great for a number of reasons, like spawning sticks on the ground, rabbits (which can be used to make rabbit soup), desert wells, lava pools, and most importantly, Desert Pyramids, that spawn right beside a desert temple.

Desert temples are one of the most valuable structures Mincrafters can find in the desert biome. They contain tons of precious loot, like enchanted books, gold nuggets, iron nuggets, iron ingots, blocks, saddles, diamonds, and more. The plain and unobstructive landscape helps players seek out desert temples easier and get a lay of the land as well.

This article will list five amazing seeds containing desert temples, preferably close to spawn.

Minecraft 1.18: 5 best seeds to find desert temples

5) Surplus of desert temples (Seed:-1995173861)

This seed spawns the player in a massive desert biome. Almost immediately to the west, players will notice a village with a desert pyramid near it. Exploring in a 1000-block radius around spawn, players will notice that the area is littered with villages and temples.

More than 8 desert temples can be found within the area, with more outside the 1000 block radius. These villages can be used for regular storage and shelter.

4) Underground desert temple (Seed: 7354963423212001357)

This seed spawns Minecrafters in a hilly plains biome, surrounded by cave entrances and a variety of structures. North of spawn, players will notice a lava pool within the plains biome. This, coupled with another pool directly to the south can help players access the Nether dimension early on.

Across the northern lava pool lies a Pillager Outpost, where players can farm weapons and resources. The closest desert temple on this seed is present at the coordinates mentioned below. The temple is underground, and is buried under a four-block thick layer of sand. Players can find a ton of resources inside the chests found here.

Temple coordinates: (2385 66 -3215)

3) Multiple biomes (Seed: 957471247528073423)

This seed spawns the player inside a plains biome that shares its borders with a variety of other biomes. On the south eastern side, players can find a massive jungle biome with a jungle temple right at the beginning.

The northern side holds a small savanna biome, beyond which lies a desert biome. Players can find a desert temple and a massive desert village right as they enter the desert.

2) A trio of villages (Seed: 1765264389257868962)

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a desert biome. A lush cave biome can be found just 400 blocks away from spawn. In addition to this, three villages lie within a 500 block radius of spawn on different sides, the nearest one being just 300 blocks away from spawn, generating just on top of a buried desert temple. Another village can be found a few hundred blocks away, and has a desert temple visible from it.

1) Temple without chests (Seed: -1957536567)

This somewhat sad yet unusual seed spawns a desert temple with no chests and no TNT blocks below the middle floor block. The Minecraft redditor who posted this has not given the coordinates for the empty desert temple. However, players can find another one at the coordinates listed below.

Desert temple coordinates: (-333 60 -861)

Edited by Danyal Arabi