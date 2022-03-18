Top 5 situations to use a strength potion in Minecraft

Minecraft has a huge arsenal of potions that players can make use of. Each potion can be brewed using a brewing stand, as long as the player has every ingredient required for the potion's recipe. Potions can be found in three categories, which are regular potions, splash potions, and lingering potions.

Strength potions are, as their name suggests, one of the strongest potions in Minecraft. Many potions in the game give the player either a positive or negative status effect for a certain period of time. In the case of strength potions, these items increase the damage a player can deal. Therefore, they are certainly useful items to have when heading into a dangerous area of the map.

This article will talk about five situations where a strength potion is ideal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

Minecraft: 5 instances where a player should use strength potions

5) Nether travel

The Nether dimension (Image via WallpaperAccess/Minecraft)

The Nether is widely known as the most dangerous and terrifying dimension in the game. One can describe it as a place where almost everything wants to kill the player (except striders, they're adorable). Using a strength potion or, at the very least, carrying one during a trip to the Nether can bode well for the player, as they have no idea what hostile mobs are waiting for them across the next corner. Mobs like ghasts, piglins, hoglins and zombified piglins can pack quite a punch if aggravated.

4) Fights against powerful mobs

While most mobs in Minecraft are a breeze to deal with, some can be quite annoying or overpowered for players with inadequate or broken gear. From fighting an iron golem in a village to battling it out for supremacy over the Ender Dragon, strength potions are some of the best countermeasures a player can use against mobs as powerful as these.

3) PVP

Two players engaging in PVP combat (Image via WallpaperAccess/Minecraft)

Due to the multiplayer aspect of the game, PVP is a hvital part of it. However, taking down another player is not as easy as it seems. Going up against a skilled player requires patience and being adept at the game. However, strength potions are an item that can be used to gain the upper hand in a fight, as it lets the player kill their enemy with fewer hits.

2) Clearing Woodland Mansions

Woodland Mansions are some of the game's most densely populated areas. With swarms of skeletons, evokers, vindicators, creepers and other hostile mobs, the place is nothing short of a warzone. Carrying a strength potion when attempting to clear out a Woodland Mansion can prove to be a good decision.

1) Hardcore Survival mode

Almost every player in the Minecraft community knows what the Hardcore Survival mode is. Players get a single life and are stuck on the hardest difficulty in the game. This fact should motivate players to stay vigilant at all times. Strength potions should be brewed regularly in order to maintain a high chance of survival against every hostile mob in the player's world.

Many players only rely on enchantments to gain the upper hand against hostile mobs or players. Potions are one of the game's most underrated aspects, with enough power to make a player nearly invincible or as weak as a passive mob.

