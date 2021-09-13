Top 5 slowest mobs in Minecraft

The Minecraft world is populated by AI-driven entities called mobile creatures or "mobs". Minecraft players can discover over 50 types of unique mobs with different behaviors, looks, and attributes.

Every Minecraft mob has a specific movement speed. Most mobs have similar movement speed, but some are extremely fast or incredibly slow. When idle, mobs move at regular speed and roam around randomly. When hostile, mobs move quickly towards the player. This article showcases the five slowest mobs in Minecraft.

Slowest mobs in Minecraft

5) Small slimes and magma cubes

Small slime (Image via Minecraft)

Giant slimes are among the fastest mobs as they can cover long distances by jumping. However, as they get smaller, slimes lose their movement speed. At the smallest size, they can barely cross two blocks by jumping. Similarly, minor variants of magma cubes also move slowly.

4) Parrots

Parrots (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to the cuteness factor, parrots are a tough opponent for wolves and axolotls. Sadly, they are also the slowest tameable mob in Minecraft. Due to their small body and slow flying speed, it takes ages for a parrot to fly over to its owner. However, players can carry them on their shoulders and move parrots at a better speed.

3) Striders outside lava

Comparing striders (Image via Minecraft)

Striders are the best way to travel on lava. But, when used outside of lava, they become pretty slow. Striders are cold-blooded mobs who start shivering and turn pale when they are out of lava. Their movement speed is also reduced, which makes them a poor option for land travel.

2) Pandas

Cute pandas (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas are rare and adorable animals found only in Minecraft's jungle biomes. After seeing one, any player would want to bring them back to their home. Unfortunately, it will prove quite a hectic task as pandas are one of the slowest mobs in Minecraft.

Players can use bamboo to attract pandas, but they will still move slowly. Players can either capture a baby panda in a minecart or use a boat to carry an adult panda to their base.

1) Turtles

Turtle and her baby (Image via Minecraft)

Turtles are an exotic type of mob added in Minecraft's 1.13 update and the first release of the Update Aquatic. Like real-life turtles, Minecraft turtles move incredibly slowly on land and are primarily found in beach biomes. Baby turtles are extremely slow on land. When underwater, they can swim faster than drowned zombies.

