Top 5 strange facts about Minecraft villagers

Villagers are among the oldest creatures in Minecraft. They have existed in the game way before the official launch in 2011 and have played a major role ever since then.

Compared to all the other mobs, villagers are among the most intelligent creatures in the game. They have a sense of danger, the ability to trade, call for protection, and more. There's more to villagers than meets the eye.

In their decade-long history, villagers have been through many updates and received many new features. This peaceful mob has strange features that many players may not know about.

Strange facts about villagers in Minecraft

5) Villager experiment under igloo

Igloo basement (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft does not have classic lore, but developers have given many clues to let players think of lores on their own. One of the popular game theories is related to the villager curing method.

50% of igloos have a hidden basement containing one villager and one zombie villager. Players can find all ingredients to cure the zombie villager in this room. Judging from the brewing stand present in the basement, many players believe that a priest turned witch experimented on villagers to find a cure.

4) Nitwits stay awake and wake up late

Nitwit villager (Image via Mojang)

Nitwits are villagers incapable of taking a profession and only like to annoy working-class villagers. Some players may not know that nitwits sleep late at night and wake up late in the day. Sadly, they often become prey to zombies for being awake at night.

3) Villagers ring bell to alert other villagers

Village bell (Image via Mojang)

Every village has a bell near the center. When illagers start attacking a village, a villager will go to the bell and ring it to alert all villagers in a 50 block radius. After listening to the bell's sound, villagers will rush towards their homes and stay inside until the raid is over.

2) Panicking and sweating

There are many reasons why villagers are considered the smartest in Minecraft. Villagers have multiple expressions to show their feelings and emotions. During an illager raid, players can find villagers panicking and sweating because of illagers.

1) Lightning turns villagers into witches

Witches are a villager-type hostile mob in Minecraft. Other than looks, they have one more connection with villagers. When a villager is struck by lightning, it turns into a witch. Due to this, villagers require a roof for protection from lightning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

