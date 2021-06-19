Top 5 strangest Minecraft facts that beginners should know

Minecraft was first released on November 18th, 2011, by the Swedish video game development company Mojang and has become one of the most played games available cross-platform with a substantial active player base.

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has different blocks and mobs players can interact with and create whatever their hearts desire by mining and collecting resources.

Even though the game has been out for more than 10 years now, the game's simplicity keeps bringing new players to it every day. The addition of new blocks, mobs, and items in the updates attracts more players from around the world.

With new players being introduced to the game every day, many unknown and strange facts exist in the world of Minecraft that new players probably don't know about.

5 strange Minecraft facts that beginners should know about

#5 - Minecraft was almost named Cave game

In 2009, Markus Presson, also known as Notch, created Minecraft and originally named it Cave game.

#4 - Enderman sounds

An Enderman (Image via Sketchfab)

Most people think that the language Endermen speaks does not make any sense, but the truth is the language is English itself.

Endermen speak English phrases like "Hey" and "What's up" but the terms are reversed with their pitch altered and distorted.

#3 - Creeper created by mistake

A Creeper (Image via Sketchfab)

Minecraft's most famous hostile mob was created by the developers because of a fault in the game's codes.

A developer for Minecraft answered a fan's questions about the origin of creeper by saying that when they were creating pig, they used the wrong length and height values for it because of which Creeper was born.

#2 - Sky Dimensions

A screenshot of sky dimension (Image via Minecraft fandom)

There was a new dimension planned for Minecraft called the Sky dimension, but it was later revised to create the End dimension. This was going to be the opposite of the nether, which is a hell-like dimension in Minecraft.

#1 - Wolf's Health

A tamed wolf (Image via IGN)

The tail of a wolf indicates its health level. Its health is low if the tail is down. Likewise, the wolf is healthy if its tail is up.

