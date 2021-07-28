Top 5 strongest hostile mobs in Minecraft

While exploring the world of Minecraft, players will face various dangers such as lava, ravines, monsters and more. Out of all of them, monsters are the major threat to players' lives in Minecraft.

Monsters, technically called hostile mobs, are living creatures that attack any player in their sight. Unlike neutral mobs, hostile mobs are always angry at players. Due to this, players have to stay careful around hostile mobs and the dark areas where they spawn.

This article informs players about some of the strongest mobs in Minecraft. When fighting these mobs, they should use their best weapon and armor against them.

The strongest hostile mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Evokers

Evokers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Evokers are one of the strongest illager type mobs in Minecraft. These mobs have the power to cast spells and summon powerful flying vexes. They can deal up to 6.25 hearts worth of damage with their magical fang attack.

The good news is that evokers spawn only in woodland mansions and during pillager raids. Therefore, players don't need to worry about encountering evokers randomly.

#4 - Piglin brutes

Piglin brutes (Image via Minecraft)

Piglin brutes are a nether-exclusive mob found only in bastion remnants. Their only task is to protect the bastion from any intruders. Even though they are piglins, they aren't distracted by gold.

Piglin brutes have 25 hearts and can deal damage of up to 10 hearts. While raiding a bastion remnant, players should be wary of this mob.

#3 - Ravagers

Ravager (Image via Mojang)

Ravagers are hostile animal-type mobs tamed by illagers to attack iron golems, villagers and players. They can deal knockback damage and throw enemies into the sky for extra fall damage.

Ravagers spawn only during pillager raids. In the beginning, they spawn without illagers, but after some waves, they will spawn with an illager on top of them. Ravagers have a massive health bar of 50 hearts, just like iron golems.

#2 - Ender dragons

Steve fighting an ender dragon (Image via Mojang)

The ender dragon is one of the boss-type mobs in Minecraft. It is a hostile flying mob that can launch enemies into the sky or deal damage with its fireballs and breath.

It has a health bar of 100 hearts, easily making it one of the strongest hostile mobs in Minecraft. After defeating the ender dragon, players will get access to the outer end islands.

#1 - Wither

The wither boss is among the few mobs summonable by the player. To summon a wither, players will need three wither skeleton skulls and four soul sand blocks. Many players believe that the wither is stronger than the ender dragon as it can fly at fast speed, deal damage and apply wither effect.

The wither boss has 150 hearts in the Java Edition and 300 hearts in the Bedrock Edition. Wither battles can be extremely dangerous as they destroy everything around them. Due to this, players try to trap them in bedrock or fight them on top of the bedrock ceiling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

