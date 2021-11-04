Top 5 mods to turn Minecraft into a realistic survival game

It's no secret that Minecraft features a wide range of survival-based mechanics for players to master. With mobs, hunger, and crafting systems, surviving in Minecraft can be challenging.

That being said, after the first couple of playthroughs, players may find themselves craving new experiences. Maybe to make the game harder, or just to spice up a survival world or survival server. Whatever it may be, this list details the five best mods that revolutionize the survival mechanics of Minecraft.

5 Minecraft survival mods that add new mobs and locations

5) Lycanites Mobs

Download Here

Lycanites Mobs is one of the most popular mods that adds new mobs to Minecraft. In this expansive mod over 20 regular mobs are added to the game along with three ridiculously hard bosses.

The regular mobs are not to be taken lightly either, as most can one shot players if they are not geared correctly. Overall, the mobs added by this mod will make it significantly harder for players to survive.

4) Survive

Download Here

As the title may imply, the Survive mod adds multiple new survival mechanics to which players will have to adapt. This includes things like temperature, which is of course influenced by how hot or cold the current biome is.

Another one of the new mechanics added by this mod is stamina. This means that players are no longer able to run infinitely, and must stop running every once in a while in order to recover stamina.

3) Extended Caves

In regular vanilla Minecraft survival, caves can be rather boring. The extended caves mod, however, sets out to fix that by adding more interesting cave structures.

These large structures can be massive and are also full of monsters. Those brave enough to try this mod must ensure careful footing in order to avoid alerting a hostile cave resident.

2) Twilight Forest

Download Here

Boasting an eye-watering 55 million downloads, Twilight Forest is the most popular Minecraft horror mod ever made and adds an entirely new dimension to the game.

Complete with multiple biomes and bosses, this mod provides a whole different survival experience to Minecraft players. All of the new biomes, mobs, and bosses have unique loot which can be used to radically spice up Minecraft vanilla mechanics.

1) Ice and Fire dragons

Last but certainly not least is Ice and Fire, a popular mod that adds a vast range of different dragons that spawn randomly across the Minecraft world.

These dragons can wildly change the gameplay experience of Minecraft, and most have the ability to one shot undergeared players. Although this may sound like hard work, it pays off in the end. Killing a dragon results in dragon drops, which can be used to craft some of the best armor in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish