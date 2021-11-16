Top 5 survival mods for Minecraft servers

Minecraft mods allow players to add various unique content into their game. There are thousands, if not millions of Minecraft mods out there to download, each setting out to do something different from the next.

One of the most popular use cases for Minecraft mods is installing them on modded Minecraft servers. On these servers, admins install mods to help spice up gameplay.

Five highly-enjoyable mods to use on any Minecraft survival server

5) Survive

Starting off this list is a popular Minecraft mod simply titled "Survive". If it wasn't already obvious from the name, this mod sets to add various new survival elements to Minecraft, making vanilla survival much harder.

There's a lot included in this mod, but the most notable consists of a system for thirst, stamina, and even temperatures that vary between biomes. For those looking to make the Minecraft survival experience more realistic, this mod is perfect.

4) Waystones

Now compatible with Minecraft version 1.17.1, Waystones is a popular mod created in 2016 and has since racked up an incredible 48 million downloads.

The premise of this mod is pretty simple; it adds a new "waystone block" that players can use to return to once activated. This concept is perfect for a survival server, as it allows users to set waypoints to each other and thus helps connect them more easily.

3) Dragon Survival

Dragon survival is a unique Minecraft mod that allows gamers to roleplay as a dragon. This concept might sound like a far cry from Notch's original idea of survival in-game, but it's great fun, and the mod is nothing short of top quality.

In terms of gameplay, players can roleplay three different types of dragons: the forest dragon, cave dragon, and sea dragon. Be warned, however, that being a dragon isn't as easy as it might sound at first, and this mod requires persistence to navigate through a variety of different new challenges.

2) Tough As Nails

Recently updated to support Minecraft 1.17, Tough As Nails is a well-maintained Minecraft survival mod that sets out to expand upon many vanilla Minecraft survival features.

This mod is particularly popular among Minecraft RPG servers thanks to its immersive features that work well with other RPG elements and mods. Some of the most impressive features include a new thirst and temperature system, both of which have an outstanding level of depth to them.

1) PrimalCore

PrimalCore takes Minecraft back to the early stages of life on Earth (Image via YouTube)

PrimalCore describes itself as a Minecraft survival mod focusing on primitive technology and turning the game into a far less forgiving environment.

Thanks to its easy-to-play nature, this mod has succeeded on many Minecraft servers, which works well in a multiplayer setting. In terms of content, users can expect to encounter many new primal-themed mobs, biomes, foodstuffs, and vegetation.

