5 most terrifying mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game in which players come across many different creatures. These creatures can be grouped into three categories based on their behavior.

Passive mobs are animals that will never attack the player. If the player hits them, they will flee. Neutral mobs are entities that may or may not attack the player. If they are provoked by the player, they will most likely act aggressively. Hostile mobs are the scariest creatures that will always attack the player once they enter its range.

Given below is a list of the most terrifying mobs in Minecraft as of version 1.17.

Terrifying mobs in Minecraft

5) Ravager

Players will only find ravagers during raids after the second wave. It is a large mob with a total health point of a hundred (fifty hearts in the game). In a single hit, a ravager can deal eighteen health points of damage with difficulty set to hard. It attacks the player by ramming them and can break many different blocks that come between it and the player.

4) Vindicator

Vindicator in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Vindicators are illagers who spawn in woodland mansions in groups of 1-3. It has twenty-four health points (twelve hearts), and it can deal up to seven health points of damage in one hit when armed. When killed by a player or a tamed wolf, it can drop up to five emeralds on hard difficulty.

3) Enderman

Endermen in the Nether world (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike other mobs in this list, Endermen are neutral and attack when the player or other mobs look in their eyes. They spawn in all three dimensions, most commonly in the End. It has forty health points and can deal up to ten and a half health points of damage in one hit.

2) Ender Dragon

Ender dragon is a boss mob that spawns in the End dimension and has two hundred health points (hundred hearts). The Ender dragon can deal damage to players in three different ways.

Players can take up to seven health points of damage when hit by its wings once. Ender dragon breath attack can cause three health points of damage per second. It can also shoot dragon fireballs, which can deal six health points of damage per second.

1) Wither

Wither (Image via Minecraft)

Wither is a boss mob that does not spawn naturally. Players can spawn it by placing four soul sand blocks in a T shape and putting three wither skeleton skulls on it.

When killed, Wither drops one Nether star, which the players can use to craft a beacon. Defeating the wither is challenging as it has three hundred health points in Java edition and six hundred in bedrock.

